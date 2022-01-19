CHANGE LANGUAGE
Verizon Will Limit Some 5G Deployment Near Airports

A commercial aircraft approaches to land at San Diego International Airport as US telecom companies, airlines and the FAA continue to discuss the impact of 5G wireless services on aircraft electronics in San Diego, California, US (Image: Reuters)

Verizon Communications said Tuesday it would temporarily limit some 5G deployment around airports, in a move aimed at averting a major aviation safety crisis.

WASHINGTON: Verizon Communications said Tuesday it would temporarily limit some 5G deployment around airports, in a move aimed at averting a major aviation safety crisis.

Verizon said it “voluntarily decided to limit our 5G network around airports" but would still launch its 5G Ultra Wideband network Wednesday. The announcement follows AT&T’s decision earlier Tuesday to halt some tower deployments near airports.

Airlines had warned without a delay near airports hundreds of daily flights or more could have been canceled or impacted.

first published:January 19, 2022, 17:14 IST