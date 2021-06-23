Vi Adds New Rs 447 Prepaid Plan That Offers Unlimited Calling, 50GB Internet Data for 60 Days

Vi, formerly Vodafone Idea, has launched a new prepaid plan with a tariff of Rs 447 and 60 days validity. The prepaid plan, which is now reflecting on the Vi official website, offers unlimited voice calling, 50GB of internet data, and 100 SMS messages per day. In terms of benefits, customers will get free access to Vi Movies and TV that has movies, original content, live TV, and news content, but no other offers such as Zee5 Premium subscription and Binge All Night that comes bundles with select plans in the similar price point. Interestingly, Vi already offers a Rs 449 prepaid plan that offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, 4GB day per day, and access to Vi Movies and TV. The plan comes with a validity of 56 days, barely four days lesser than the Rs 447 plan. There’s another prepaid plan with a tariff of Rs 401 per month that offers the same benefits as the Rs 449 plan, but with 3GB of data and a one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Another Vi prepaid plan in the range includes the Rs 499 plan with 1.5GB data per day and 70 days validity. Only the Rs 405 plan that comes with a validity of 28 days offers an additional free annual Zee5 Premium subscription.

Vi‘s new Rs 447 plan comes days after Bharti Airtel launched a prepaid plan with a validity of 60 days. The ‘truly unlimited’ Rs 456 plan offers 50GB of internet data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day. It further includes benefits such as access to Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, Airtel Xstream Premium, and Wynk Music. However, it does not carry a free annual subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP, unlike select Airtel prepaid plans in a similar price range. The company also revised its prepaid plans worth Rs 349 and Rs 299 for better outreach. The Rs 349 plan now offers more internet data, while the Rs 299 comes with relatively longer validity. Airtel’s plan came days after Reliance Jio unveiled the Rs 447 Jio prepaid pack that offers 50GB of high-speed data along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day for 60 days. However, customers can enjoy a host of bundled services such as JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

