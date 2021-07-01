Vi, formerly known as Vodafone Idea, has launched a new prepaid plan with a validity of 30 days. Priced at Rs 267, it includes 25GB of total internet data, 100 SMS per day, unlimited voice calls, and access to Vi Movies and TV streaming platform. However, the prepaid plan does not include an annual subscription to popular OTT platforms like Zee5 and Disney+ Hotstart VIP that other Vi plans provide at a similar price point. Vi’s Rs 267 prepaid plan would hope to rival affordable offerings from domestic rivals like Airtel and Reliance Jio. Customers can avail of the plan via the Vi website, app, and partner channels.

Apart from the Rs 267 prepaid plan, Vi offers a bunch of plans between Rs 200 and Rs 300. There’s Rs 299 plan that includes 4GB per data internet data, unlimited voice calls, access Vi Movies and TV and weekend data rollover benefit. The Vi Rs 249 plan provides the benefits as the Rs 299 but with 1.5GB internet data per day. Both plans come with a validity of 28 days. There’s a Rs 269 prepaid plan that offers 4GB of data and unlimited voice calling for 56 days. However, this prepaid option does not include any added benefits. Last month, Vi launched another prepaid plan with a tariff of Rs 447 and 60 days validity. The prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calling, 50GB of internet data, and 100 SMS messages per day. In terms of benefits, customers get free access to Vi Movies and TV that has movies, original content, live TV, and news content, but no other offers such as Zee5 Premium subscription and Binge All Night that comes bundles with select plans in a similar price point. Vi’s Rs 447 plan came days after Bharti Airtel launched a prepaid plan with a validity of 60 days. The ‘truly unlimited’ Rs 456 plan offers 50GB of internet data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day.

