VI App Update Now Available For iPhone And Android; Family Plans, eSIM, VI REDX Plan And More

VI, erstwhile Vodafone Idea, has rolled out the new VI app for Android phones and the Apple iPhone. The new update for what was the My Vodafone app is now rolling out on the Google Play Store for Android phones and the Apple App Store for the iPhone. The feature set remains as before, which includes managing your prepaid or postpaid VI account, the prepaid recharge options as well as the postpaid bill plans and payments, activate and manage international roaming plans, the ability to avail the add-on bundles such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video subscriptions as well as the option to sign up for what is now called the VI RED X premium plan.

VI says you can manage as many as 25 VI prepaid and postpaid accounts in the app. The VI app also lets you buy new VI connections with contactless home delivery of SIM cards. Certain RED postpaid plans also let you switch to an eSIM too, if your phone supports it. VI also offers the eSIM for the Apple Watch, and you can set that up as well via the VI app. The new VI app also links to the now updated VI Movies and TV app for video streaming content. If you have already been using the My Vodafone app for your prepaid or postpaid connection, you don’t need to sign up again and the same login credentials will work.

Earlier today, Vodafone Idea launched a new brand identity in India as it attempts to mount another challenge in the space that has seen Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel strengthen over the past few quarters. Vodafone Idea also says that it has completed the network integration—which it says is the world’s largest mobile network integration in record time.

Vodafone Idea has seen its user base reduce significantly, dropping to 280 million users at the end of June this year, compared with 408 million users at the time of the merger between Vodafone and Idea two years ago. Since then, the Vodafone and Idea brandings have remained separate, though a few months ago, Vodafone Idea did unify the postpaid plans for Vodafone and Idea users under the Vodafone RED umbrella.

But there could be tariff hikes along the way for prepaid and postpaid users, as VI looks to increase the average revenue per user (ARPU) figures. At this time, VI's ARPU is around Rs 114, which is significantly lower compared to Reliance Jio which has around Rs 140 ARPU from its user base while Airtel clocks in with around Rs 157. VI has not announced any new prepaid plans or postpaid plans at this time, though we can expect some new tariff options in the coming days. At this time, Vodafone Idea prepaid plans with 28 days validity start at Rs 49 while the postpaid plans under the Vodafone RED branding are priced Rs 399 onwards. The Vodafone RED X plan, which has been under the TRAI scanner, is priced at Rs 1,099 per month and bundles multiple offers along with the promise of better data speeds on the 4G network.