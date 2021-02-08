Vi Expands WiFi Calling Service to Gujarat and Mumbai: These Smartphones Are Eligible

Vi (formerly Vodafone Idea) has started expanding its VoWiFi or WiFi Calling service to more circles including Gujarat and Mumbai. In a tweet, the telco confirms that customers with smartphone models such as Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi 8A Dual, Oneplus Nord, Oneplus 8T, Oneplus 8, and Oneplus 8 Pro can enjoy the VoWiFi service that allows users to make calls over a broadband connection (when connected to the internet via Wi-Fi). Vi had first introduced WiFi Calling in India in December 2020 across Goa and select Maharastra regions. It is also available to users in Kolkata.

Vi customers with Redmi 9, Redmi 9 Power, Redmi 9A, Redmi 9i, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Y3, Redmi 7A, and Redmi 9 Prime smartphones in Gujarat, Mumbai, Goa, and Kolkata can enjoy the WiFi calling facility. Users would need to switch on the option manually by heading to Settings. To recall benefits, VoWiFi or WiFi Calling service allows customers to experience HD quality voice calls along with faster call setup time. It also enables customers to make and receive (both domestic and international) over a Wi-Fi connection. This typically helps the customer to make voice calls in areas with low network coverage or poor mobile signal. In India, both Airtel and Reliance Jio offers this service across several circles.

1/2 RedmiNote 7 Pro, Redmi8A Dual, Oneplus Nord, Oneplus 8T, Oneplus 8, Oneplus 8Pro, Redmi9, Redmi9 Power, Redmi9A, Redmi9i, RedmiK20 Pro, RedmiNote 7, RedmiNote 8 Pro, RedmiY3, Redmi7A, Redmi9 prime). We are live with VoWifi in Maharashtra-Goa, Mumbai, Kolkata & Gujarat - Hayat https://t.co/fuKV0HpCKF— Vi Customer Care (@ViCustomerCare) February 8, 2021

Vi also explains that VoWiFi service allows customers to always stay online with uninterrupted 4G Data even during voice calls. Users must ensure that they are using a Vi 4G SIM card and the handset is VoWiFi enabled. Additionally, users must also keep their phone's operating system up to date. Additionally, there is no additional cost to use the WiFi calling service with Vi. Similarly, the telco says that it does not offer any special plans and VoWiFi calling comes regardless of the network plan.