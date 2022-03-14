Vi Games With Over 1200 Titles Unveiled: How to Access, Prices

Vi (Vodafone Idea) has announced the launch a gaming platform for gamers in India. Called Vi Games on the Vi app, the platform is created in partnership with Nazara Technologies, an India based diversified gaming and sports media company. The company says Vi customers will get access to a wide range of gaming content, including popular game titles from various franchises in India. It will offer an “immersive gaming experience" with over 1200 Android and HTML5-based mobile titles across ten genres like - Action, Adventure, Arcade, Casual, Education, Fun, Puzzle, Racing, Sports and Strategy.

A BCG-Sequoia report had claimed that India’s mobile gaming industry will touch the 5 billion mark by 2025. Vi citing a FICCI-EY report also notes that the gaming industry in the country is estimated to cross 500 million users within 2022.

Vi says its Vi Games will initially offer casual gaming content and gradually be developed to host social gaming and even eSports in the future. Vi’s domestic rival Airtel also partnered with Nodwin in 2020 to host esports tournaments in the country. Speaking over the development,

Advertisement

Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer at Vi, said that the company is seeing a “significant uptake of gaming consumption in India," with more than 95 percent of gaming enthusiasts using the mobile device to enjoy a wide variety of content. “Deeper penetration of smartphones and 4G availability has led to meteoric growth and adoption of gaming content, making it a popular choice for fun and entertainment," he added.

Nitish Mittersain, Founder & Group MD, Nazara Technologies Limited also lauding the partnership said, “Gaming is not only the future of entertainment in India but already a key mode of entertainment for hundreds of millions of Indians playing games on their mobile phones every day.

Sony WF-C500 Review: Mid-Budget TWS Earbuds That Won’t Disappoint

The Vi Games is divided into three categories - Platinum Games, Gold Games and Free Games, on the Vi App. Gold Games will form the largest base of the content library. Vi users can access these games through a Gold Pass offering 30 games for just Rs 50 for postpaid and Rs 56 for prepaid, with a validity of 30 days. Vi postpaid users with Rs 499 and above plans will be offered five free gold games every month. The Platinum Games will be available on pay per download basis through a Platinum Pass priced at Rs 25 for postpaid and Rs. 26 for prepaid. Vi Games will also host 250+ free games on the platform for all Vi customers.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.