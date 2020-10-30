Jio Had Widest 4G Network in India in Q3 2020, Hyderabad Had Fastest 4G: Ookla

Vi (erstwhile Vodafone Idea) provided for the fastest 4G speeds in India during Q3 2020, according to a report by internet speed test analyst firm Ookla. While Vi had the fastest 4G internet, Reliance Jio led the list in terms of 4G availability. Further, Hyderabad reported the fastest 4G speeds among big Indian cities, and the country trailed behind neighbouring country Pakistan in terms of 4G speeds, the Ookla report said. The report also said that India leads in terms of 4G availability, with 93.7 percent of the tested locations having 4G connectivity.

According to the report by Ookla, Vi saw 13.74mbps average download speeds and 6.19mbps average upload speeds in Q3 2020. Vi was followed by Airtel, which registered 13.58mbps average download speeds, and 4.15mbps average upload speed. Jio came third with its 9.71mbps average download speed and 3.41mbps upload speeds. In terms of region-wise performance, the Ookla report said that Hyderabad got the fastest 4G speeds among big Indian cities in the third quarter with a 14.35mbps average download speed and 4.42mbps average upload speeds. Hyderabad was followed by Mumbai which saw 13.55mbps average download speeds and 3.75mbps average upload speeds in Q3 2020. Vishakhapatnam witnessed the third-fastest 4G speeds with 13.40mbps average download speed and 5.16mbps average upload speed.

In terms of 4G availability, Jio led the charts with 99.7 percent 4G connections. Jio was followed by Airtel with 4G available in 98.7 percent of tested locations during the same period. Vi came third at 91.1 percent.

Further, Ookla mentioned that India led in terms of 4G availability among the largest South Asian countries during the third quarter with 93.7 percent of the tested locations having 4G networks. Bangladesh and Pakistan followed India in terms of 4G availability with a 78.6 and 72.9 percent rate respectively. Despite leading in terms of 4G availability, India trailed behind Pakistan in terms of average download speeds on 4G networks. Pakistan showed a 39.7 percent faster average download speed than India. Bangladesh was third for download speed and second for upload speed. India had the slowest mean upload speed on the list at 4.18mbps.