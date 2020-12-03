Vi Has A New RedX Family Postpaid Plan With Unlimited Data, Free Netflix Subscription And More

Vi, formerly known as Vodafone Idea, has introduced a new RedX Family postpaid plan priced at Rs 1,348 per month. The newest postpaid plan can be shared between two members where both can enjoy unlimited local, STD, and national roaming calls as well as up to 100 SMS per month. Other benefits include access to international and domestic airport lounges at no extra cost (four times per year). The Rs 1,348 REDX Family plan sits with existing Vi RED family plans worth Rs 999, Rs 799, Rs 649, respectively. The latest Vi postpaid plan appears to be available in select circles in India that includes Uttar Pradesh East circle. The telco may expand the family postpaid plan to other regions in India in the coming months.

The primary member of the Rs 1,348 RedX Family postpaid plan by Vi will also enjoy one year of subscription to Netflix (worth Rs 5,988 per year), Amazon Prime (worth Rs 999 per year), and ZEE5. As per the information on the Vi website and first spotted by OnlyTech, the primary member will enjoy "unlimited" mobile internet data, while the secondary member will get 30GB high-speed data allocation. Additional data for the secondary user is chargeable at Rs 20 per GB. There is also a data rollover of up to 50GB for the secondary connection.

Other than the Rs 1,348 REDX Family postpaid plan, Vi has a Rs 649 plan that also allows sharing between two members. With the Rs 649, both members can enjoy unlimited local and STD calls along with 100 SMS per month. However, in terms of data, the primary member gets 50GB of mobile data while the secondary member gets 30GB. The plan also includes data rollover and other benefits like one year of access to Vi Movies & TV for both. Whereas, the primary member further gets one-year subscription Netflix and Amazon Prime.