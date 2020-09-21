Vi is Now Offering Free Zee5 Subscription For One Year With These Five Prepaid Plans

Vi (Vodafone Idea) is offering a free year-long Zee5 subscription to its prepaid users. The subscription is bundled with five Vi prepaid plans, which start from Rs. 355 and up to Rs. 2,595. All Vi prepaid users can avail this offer for a limited period of time that will last till March 31 next year. Customers can get the complimentary subscription by buying any of the five recharge packs on their Vi prepaid number.

How to Avail Free Zee5 Subscription

To avail the offer, Vi prepaid users need to first recharge with any of the five plans - Rs. 355, Rs. 405, Rs. 595, Rs. 795, and Rs. 2,595. After recharging, customers will receive a confirmation SMS with a Zee5 activation link. Clicking on the link will activate the Zee5 subscription.

As mentioned, the plans start from Rs. 355 and go all the way up to Rs. 2,595. The Rs. 355 is the only plan which doesn't offer any talktime but users get 50GB of data which is valid till 28 days. The Rs. 405 plan gets you unlimited talktime and 90GB of free data, with 28 days vailidty. The Rs. 595 plan offers unlimited talktime, paired with 2GB of free data per day for 56 days. The Rs. 795 plan also offers unlimited talktime, with 2GB data per day for 84 days. The most expensive option, the Rs. 2,595 plan offers 2GB data per day for a whole year, along with unlimited talktime.