Vi Offering Extra 50GB Data With Rs 1,499 Prepaid Recharge Plan to Select Customers

Vi (erstwhile Vodafone Idea) has started offering 50GB additional high-speed data to some of its customers with the Rs 1,499 prepaid recharge plan. With the additional data allocation, the Rs 1,4999 Vi prepaid plan gets a total of 74GB of data. The recharge normally comes with 24GB of data, alongside unlimited voice calls and 3,600 SMS messages for 365 days. The Rs 1,499 Vi prepaid data also offers buyers access to Vi Movies and the Vi TV app that offers a collection of original web series, TV shows, movies, and live TV channels.

Now, Vi is only offering the additional 50GB data to select users with the Rs 1,499 prepaid plan. The development was first reported by OnlyTech, who said that the additional data is being offered through the Vi app, though in some cases, the telecom provider is also informing customers about the new offer through SMS messages. The 50GB extra data extends the Rs 1,499 plan's already in place 24GB data to 74GB, along with unlimited local/national voice calls and 3,600 SMS messages with a 365 days validity. We at News18 were able to verify the claim independently by going in to the Vi app on Android and finding the Rs 1,499 plan with an extra 50GB data in the recommended section.

A couple of users on Twitter, however, said that despite getting the SMS alert and seeing the extra 50GB offer on the app, they did not get the 50GB additional data upon recharging their mobile.

#vodafoneidea fraud company... Free 50 GB data free on the rechrge of Rs 1499 showing in ur VI app..proof is attached with this tweet...I did rechrge of Rs 1499 but 50 Gb free data is not credited. your company is doing fraud with cx's.@ViCustomerCare @TRAI @VodafoneGroup pic.twitter.com/PgV1GBfw38 — RAKESH RAWAT -R^2 (@rakeshrawat80) December 26, 2020

Last week, Vi said that it has started using 3G spectrum for 4G services in Mumbai and claimed that customers in the metro city will get higher data speed with the reframing of spectrum.