Vi Postpaid Unlimited Data Bundle Now Available For Select Users: Everything You Need To Know

Vi, formerly Vodafone Idea, is offering an unlimited data add-on bundle for select postpaid users in India. At the time of writing this, Vi is offering this to postpaid users by reaching out directly via mailers, and this bundle isn’t listed as an offer for everyone just yet. The unlimited data pack is priced at Rs 699 and has a validity of 6 months, which works out to Rs 117 a month to convert your Vi postpaid plan to an unlimited 4G data plan for the validity of this add-on. This will be applicable for all Vi postpaid plans for individuals, except the RED X and the Rs 699 plans, which offer 4G unlimited data as a standard offering.

The Vi postpaid plans for new single connections are priced onwards of Rs 399, at this time, but the Rs 699 unlimited data add-on for 6 months, is being offered to users who are still subscribed to the older plans which aren’t listed as options any,ore. The Vi Entertainment Rs 399 plan offers unlimited local and national calls as well as 40GB data and subscription for the Vi Movies & TV streaming app. The Vi Entertainment Plus plan is priced at Rs 499 and this offers 75GB data along with unlimited local and national calls, as well as subscriptions for Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar VIP and the Vi Movies & TV streaming apps. The Entertainment Plus Rs 699 and the RED X plan that costs Rs 1099 per month, already bundle unlimited 4G data—the former bundles Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar VIP and the Vi Movies & TV streaming app subscriptions while the RED X plan also has the Netflix streaming added, along with a bunch of other benefits.

Vi postpaid plans are still comparatively priced a little higher than the Reliance Jio postpaid plans, which offer a lower entry plan price of Rs 199 and also more data across the entire spectrum of offerings. The Jio Rs 199 plan bundles 25GB data while the Rs 399 plan gets you 75GB data. Higher up the price chain, the Rs 599 plan bundles 100GB data, the Rs 799 plan gets you 150GB data while the Rs 999 plan offers 200GB data. The Rs 1499 gets you 300GB data. There are unlimited local and national calls available with all postpaid plans. Except the Rs 199 plan, all other Reliance Jio postpaid plans also get Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscriptions bundled.

