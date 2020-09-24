Vi Prepaid Recharges: Full List of All Vodafone-Idea Plans with Revised Benefits

Vi, which recently rebranded from the erstwhile Vodafone-Idea, has launched new tariff plans for its prepaid customers. The new plans follow the company's recent branding after the Vodafone-Idea conglomerate had previously unified from Vodafone India and Idea Cellular. Under its new regime, new prepaid plans have been announced with reduced benefits. For example, Vi now offers Zee5 subscription with only four of the unlimited recharge plans, instead of all of them. Here, we take a look at how Vi prepaid plans look after the tweaks.

Vi's unlimited plans offer bundled talktime, data and extra benefits such as Zomato and Mobile Premier League (MPL) discounts. Four unlimited plans also include free year-long Zee5 subscriptions, while one add-on plan offers a Zee5 subscription as well. Vi is also offering extra data and other offers, if customers recharge from their website and mobile apps. Under add-ons, users can add data, SMS and caller tunes to their existing plans. Value packs, on the other hand, are simple talktime recharge plans that include combos. Here are all the prepaid recharge plans offered by Vi at the moment.

Unlimited Plans

Vi unlimited plans start from Rs. 19, and go all the way up to Rs. 2,595. The plans are:

Rs. 19 - Unlimited talktime, 200MB data, with 2 days validity.

Rs. 129 - Unlimited talktime, 2GB data, with 24 days validity

Rs. 149 - Unlimited talktime, 3GB data, with 28 days validity

Rs. 199 - Unlimited talktime, 1GB data per day, with 24 days validity

Rs. 218 - Unlimited talktime, 6GB data, with 28 days validity

Rs. 219 - Unlimited talktime, 1GB data per day, with 28 days validity. Comes with Zomato and MPL offers.

Rs. 248 - Unlimited talktime, 8GB data, with 28 days validity. Comes with Zomato and MPL offers.

Rs. 249 - Unlimited talktime, 1.5GB data per day, with 28 days validity. Comes with Zomato and MPL offers.

Rs. 269 - Unlimited talktime, 4GB data, with 56 days validity. Comes with Zomato and MPL offers.

Rs. 299 - Unlimited talktime, 4GB data per day, with 28 days validity. Comes with Zomato and MPL offers.

Rs. 379 - Unlimited talktime, 6GB data, with 84 days validity. Comes with Zomato and MPL offers.

Rs. 398 - Unlimited talktime, 3GB data per day, with 2 days validity. Comes with Zomato and MPL offers.

Rs. 399 - Unlimited talktime, 1.5GB data per day, with 56 days validity. Comes with Zomato and MPL offers.

Rs. 405 - Unlimited talktime, 90GB data, with 28 days validity. Comes with Zomato and MPL offers, and Zee5 subscription.

Rs. 449 - Unlimited talktime, 4GB data per day, with 56 days validity. Comes with Zomato and MPL offers.

Rs. 499 - Unlimited talktime, 1.5GB data per day, with 70 days validity. Comes with Zomato and MPL offers.

Rs. 555 - Unlimited talktime, 1.5GB data per day, with 77 days validity. Comes with Zomato and MPL offers.

Rs. 558 - Unlimited talktime, 3GB data per, with 56 days validity. Comes with Zomato and MPL offers.

Rs 595 - Unlimited talktime, 2GB data per day, with 56 days validity. Comes with Zomato and MPL offers, and Zee5 subscription.

Rs. 599 - Unlimited talktime, 1.5GB data per day, with 84 days validity. Comes with Zomato and MPL offers.

Rs. 699 - Unlimited talktime, 4GB data per day, with 84 days validity. Comes with Zomato and MPL offers.

Rs. 795 - Unlimited talktime, 2GB data per day, with 84 days validity. Comes with Zomato and MPL offers, and Zee5 subscription.

Rs. 819 - Unlimited talktime, 2GB data per day, with 84 days validity. Comes with Zomato and MPL offers.

Rs. 1,499 - Unlimited talktime, 24GB data, with 365 days validity. Comes with Zomato and MPL offers.

Rs. 2,399 - Unlimited talktime, 1.5GB data per day, with 365 days validity. Comes with Zomato and MPL offers.

Rs. 2,595 - Unlimited talktime, 2GB data per day, with 365 days validity. Comes with Zomato and MPL offers,and Zee5 subscription.

Data Add-ons

Data add-on plans start with Rs. 16, and go all the way up to Rs. 355. One add-on plan also offers Zee5 subscription.

Rs. 16 - 1GB Data, valid for 24 hours

Rs. 48 - 3GB Data, valid for 28 days

Rs. 98 - 12GB Data, valid for 28 days

Rs. 251 - 50GB Data, valid for 28 days

Rs. 351 - 100GB Data, valid for 56 days

Rs. 355 - 50GB Data, valid for 28 days. Also offers Zee5 subscription.

SMS Add-ons

Vi is offering only three SMS plans. They are:

Rs. 12 - 120 SMS, valid for 10 days

Rs. 26 - 250 SMS, valid for 28 days

Rs. 36 - 350 SMS, valid for 28 days

Caller tune Add-ons

Vi only has two caller tune add-ons:

Rs. 47 - Keeps callertune for 28 days

Rs. 78 - Keeps it for for 89 days

Combo Value packs:

Combo value packs offer customers limited data and talktime. Here are the combo packs Vi offers: