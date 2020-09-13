Vi Prepaid Recharge Alert: New Rs 351 'Work From Home' Plan Offers 100GB Data for 56 Days

Vi prepaid users have a new data add-on pack under its ‘Work From Home’ offering, which provides users with 100GB of additional data with pack validity of 56 days for Rs 351. The new plan appears to be available on a trial basis, since it has been introduced without much hype and is available only in select circles at the moment. The new Vi prepaid recharge pack is an add-on pack, which users can recharge with to expand the quota of mobile data that is already available to them with their primary prepaid plan. It is also the second pack of its kind, after the erstwhile Vodafone-Idea introduced a Rs 251 Work From Home data add-on pack earlier this year. The latter adds 50GB of data with 28-day validity on top of existing prepaid plans.

The new data add-on pack for prepaid users offers a competitive price of about Rs 3.5 per GB of data with the new pack. Since this is a data add-on pack, it is important to note that there is no added services such as talktime, messaging benefits or bundled infotainment content that comes with it. At the moment, the Rs 351 Work From Home pack appears to be available in select circles such as Delhi, while users in circles such as Maharashtra and Goa are not eligible for the recharge pack, yet. This suggests that Vi is testing the waters to see if it becomes popular among high data consumption users, before exploring the possibility of a wider rollout.

Vi, which was recently rebranded from the Vodafone-Idea operator group, has found itself under trying conditions as a result of falling market share, mass exodus of users from its network, extensive complaints regarding its network quality, and majorly, a massive amount of liability under Adjusted Gross Revenues, as adjudged by the Supreme Court of India. As a result, the loss-stricken telecom operator, which was once the largest in India by market share and number of users and now ranks third behind Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, is reportedly looking to improve its average revenue per user (ARPU) to maximise earnings. Reports have also claimed that Vi will look to attract funding from major foreign companies by promoting its existing infrastructure and user base as a lucrative business opportunity.

So far, Vi has not made any mention of their plans to upgrade their network to 5G infrastructure. Reliance Jio, the market leader in the telecom space in India, has already announced Jio 5G and pegged 2021 as the tentative timeline for rollout of public services. While Vi presently appears to be looking for avenues to cut down on its massive financial liabilities, it remains to be seen if the operator eventually manages to stage a miraculous comeback, or falls to the massive incurred debts in the long run.

Disclaimer:News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.