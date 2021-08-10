Vi REDX Postpaid Gets Family Plans With Unlimited 4G Data And Up To 5 Members On One Bill

Vi, formerly Vodafone Idea, has added two new REDX plans to its postpaid line-up in India. The new plans, called REDX Rs 1699 and REDX Rs 2299 join the existing REDX Rs 1099 plan, and continue to offer similar value additions such as unlimited 4G data, subscriptions for Netflix and Amazon Prime as well as access to airport lounges and benefits on international roaming. The big addition to these new plans is the family access, which means depending on the REDX plan you choose, you can have 3 or 5 family members on the same bill. This gives Vi new options in the postpaid billing battles with rivals Airtel and Reliance Jio.

The REDX Rs 1699 plan lets you add up to three family members on the same Vi postpaid bill plan. You’ll get unlimited local and national calls, unlimited 4G data, 3000 SMS per month and access to the Vi Movies & TV app. Also bundled with this plan is the annual subscription for Netflix worth Rs 5,998 every year, the annual Amazon Prime subscription worth Rs 999 per year, the one year Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, access to airport lounges as well as a 7-days iRoamFree international roaming pack worth Rs 2,999 that you can avail anytime during the year. The REDX Rs 2299 plan lets you add up to five family members on the same Vi postpaid bill plan. You’ll get unlimited local and national calls and unlimited 4G data. Also bundled with this plan are the same other benefits as the REDX Rs 1699 plan.

It is important to note in the fine print that there is a lock-in period of 6-months for your REDX postpaid plan, which means that once you shift to a REDX plan, you ideally should remain on that billing plan for a period of 6 months. If however you choose to switch to another Vi postpaid or prepaid plan before the 6 month window is complete, you’ll have to pay a one-time exit fee of Rs 3,000. Vi also says that all REDX users will get priority service and will have access to a virtual relationship manager. Also, ISD calls made to numbers in US and Canada will be charged at 50 paisa per minute, instead of the standard international calling rates.

The addition of the REDX family plans comes alongside the Vi postpaid family plans that were already available. These plans are priced at Rs 699 per month for 2 users (40GB+40GB 4G data with unlimited local and national calls), Rs 999 for three users (140GB+40GB+40GB 4G data as well as Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscriptions) and Rs 1,299 for 5 users (140GB + 40GB each for all secondary users as well as Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscriptions).

