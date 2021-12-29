Vi Removes 3 Prepaid Plans That Came Bundled With Disney+ Hotstar Subscription

Vi (Vodafone Idea) has dropped three prepaid plans that came bundled with an annual Disney+ Hotstar subscription. The three ‘unlimited’ prepaid plans carried the tariff Rs 501, Rs 601, and Rs 701. The development comes almost a month after the telco increased the prices of its plans to “help address the financial stress faced by the industry". The company had said it also wants to improve its services.

At the moment, only two Vi prepaid plans are offering a free Disney+ Hotstar subscription. With the Rs 901 plan, users will get free voice calling, 3GB internet data per day, 100 SMS per day, and a validity of 70 days. Benefits include ‘binge all night,’ annual Disney+ Hotstar Mobile membership, and access to Vi movies and TV. The plan also bundles ‘Weekend data rollover’ and ‘Data delights’ that offer up to 2GB of backup data every month at no extra cost. Additionally, the Rs 3,099 prepaid plan that comes with a validity of 365 days also offers the same free annual Disney+ Hotstar Mobile membership. Customers will get the same benefits as the Rs 901 prepaid plan but with 1.5GB of internet data per day.

In the Rs 500 and Rs 800 range, Vi offers six-seven plans. There’s a Rs 537 prepaid plan that offers 50GB of data for 60 days. Benefits include access to Vi movies and TV only. The most expensive Rs 719 plan in this range offers 3GB of data per day and comes with a validity of 28 days. Bharti Airtel had reintroduced Disney+ Hotstar prepaid plans nearly a month ago. These plans come with a tariff of Rs 599, Rs 838, and Rs 3359 - offering different internet data. In case you want to see the new prepaid plans Vi is offering following the price revision, click here. The new development was spotted by Gadgets 360.

