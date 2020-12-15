Vi Reportedly Rolling Out Wi-Fi Calling Service In Phased Manner, Initial Rollout in Three Regions

Vi (erstwhile Vodafone Idea) may be rolling out Wi-Fi calling soon, if a recent report is to be believed. The Wi-Fi calling functionality is reported to be limited to certain areas initially after its rumoured rollout. The report also states that Vi has been testing Wi-Fi calling for some time now. According to a report in Telecom Talk, a Vi customer support executive confirmed the upcoming Wi-Fi calling feature while responding to a user's query on micro blogging site Twitter.

The report states that the Vi official reportedly sent a private message to the user, who happened to be a Telecom Talk reader. The Vi executive told the user that the service will initially be applicable in Maharashtra, Goa, and Kolkata circles, and will be launched in a phased manner. The message also hinted that the service is being made available as early as today in the aforementioned regions. Past reports suggest that Vi has been testing Wi-Fi calling service for quite some time now. It has also been reported that the company started testing the new functionality as early as alongside Airtel and Reliance Jio, but while the other two already have Wi-Fi calling in place, Vi has not yet announced anything.

Wi-Fi calling will allow users to switch to Wi-Fi calling when they are in a network-congested area. Both Airtel and Jio have had Wi-Fi calling since a while now. While Airtel rolled out Wi-Fi calling about a year back in December 2019, Jio rolled out Wi-Fi calling in January this year.