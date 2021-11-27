Vi, Sony Ericsson Tested Their 5G Network And Here Are The Speeds

Swedish telecommunications giant Ericsson on Friday said it has achieved speeds of 4Gbps on a 5G trial network set up by Vi (earlier Vodafone Idea) in the country. The company demonstrated Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB), Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and remote diagnostics use cases as part of 5G trials.

The 5G trial network has been set up by Vi on the allocated 3.5 GHz mid band and 26 GHz mmWave band in Pune. Ericsson has already deployed 5G in 98 live networks across the world. It deploys Ericsson Radios and Ericsson Dual Mode Core based on cloud native technology comprising of 5G SA, 5G NSA & LTE packet core functions.

“While previous generations of mobile technology were centered around consumer and personal communications, 5G will serve consumers and enterprises and will enable India to unlock the potential of Industry 4.0 for India," said Amarjeet Singh, Vice President, Ericsson.

The flexible ‘Dual Mode Core’ set up by Ericsson is helping enterprises and other ecosystem partners to deploy and showcase use cases that demonstrate the potential of 5G.

For consumers, 5G means better performance, ultra-high speed, and reliable connectivity and enhanced mobile broadband is expected to be an early use case for consumers when 5G is launched in the country.

The Company also demonstrated the potential of FWA to address the concern of the limited fixed broadband penetration levels in India and improve the data experience while on the move.

Ericsson also showcased the potential of 5G to revolutionise healthcare sector by enabling remote diagnostics.

Based on the high data speed, low latency and reliability of 5G, a doctor located in an urban centre can carry out an ultrasound scan on a patient who is in a remote rural location leveraging the high speed, reliability and low latency of 5G.

