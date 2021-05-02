Vi Wi-Fi Calling Rolls Out For Apple iPhone After The iOS 14.5 Update: How to Set It Up

Vi, formerly Vodafone Idea, is now enabling the Wi-Fi calling option for more Apple iPhone users, in multiple circles across India. This is the latest chapter in the ongoing rollout of Wi-Fi Calling for Vi users in India and is already available for users with compatible Android phones and Apple iPhone in Delhi, Maharashtra, Goa, Mumbai, Kolkata and Gujarat telecom circles. The service is now being made available for more iPhone users who have updated their iPhones with the latest iOS 14.5 software which was released a few days ago. Vi is playing catchup with Reliance Jio and Airtel who have been offering Wi-Fi calling in multiple circles, for a while now. On your Android phone or Apple iPhone, the Vi Wi-Fi Calling may show up as VoWiFi in the notification bar. According to Vi, VoWiFi is available on select smartphones at this time.

After the iOS 14.5 update on multiple iPhone models, News18 can confirm that the Wi-Fi calling option shows up in the settings menu in the iPhone. In some cases, there was a prompt which indicated that there was an update for the network settings that needed to be installed—you have to select Allow on the pop-up, for this to happen. The Wi-Fi calling option may already be enabled by default, but there are still two ways to doublecheck. On your iPhone, go to Settings > Cellular and look for the Wi-Fi Calling option. Tap on this to open another screen which has the Wi-Fi calling on This iPhone and you’ll have to ensure that the toggle is slid to on, which would be green in colour. For VoWiFi to work, you’ll need to be connected to your home Wi-Fi or office Wi-Fi or any public Wi-Fi network—the phone and the network will use the Wi-Fi network to route your voice calls instead of the mobile network, which can often have spotty or inconsistent coverage indoors or loss of clarity due to congestion. You will, if your broadband line is consistent, find that the call clarity increases significantly with calls on VoWiFi and chances of call drops also reduce significantly.

According to Vi, VoWiFi is available on select smartphones at this time. The current compatibility list indicates this works with all Apple iPhone models from iPhone 6s onwards, which means the latest Apple iPhone 12 series as well as the iPhone 11 series, iPhone XS series, iPhone XR and the iPhone X will be able to offer VoWiFi calling. Other phones that’ll work with VoWiFi are the OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7, Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 4 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 10i, Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Xiaomi Mi 10i, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9, Redmi K20 Pro, Poco C3, Samsung Galaxy A50, Samsung Galaxy A70S, Realme 5, Realme 7i, Realme 5i, Realme 8 Pro and Realme Narzo 20A, to name a few. Vi does say that you’ll need to have the latest software version installed on the phone and have Wi-Fi connected on the phone for VoWiFi to work.

