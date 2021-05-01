Vi WiFi Calling Now Available on Apple iPhones: Compatible Devices, How to Use

Vi (formerly Vodafone Idea) has started expanding its VoWiFi or WiFi Calling service to Apple iPhones. As reported by The Indian Express, the Vi-Fi website shows that the VoWiFi service works on iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE (1st generation), iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE (2nd generation), iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Vi had first introduced the feature in the country in December 2020 across Goa and select Maharashtra regions for Android devices. It expanded the facility to users in Kolkata, Gujarat, and Mumbai, and very recently Delhi.

As the name suggests, VoWiFi or WiFi Calling service allows customers to experience HD quality voice calls along with faster call setup time. It also enables customers to make and receive (both domestic and international) over a Wi-Fi connection. It typically helps the customer make voice calls in areas with low network coverage or poor mobile signal. In India, both Airtel and Reliance Jio offers this service across several circles on both Android and iOS devices.

ALSO READ: Vi Expands WiFi Calling Service to Delhi, Currently Offered on ‘Select’ Smartphones

Vi’s dedicated webpage for WiFi Calling explains that service allows customers to always stay online with uninterrupted 4G Data even during voice calls. Users must ensure that they are using a Vi 4G SIM card and the handset is VoWiFi enabled. Additionally, users must also keep their phone’s operating system up to date. Additionally, there is no additional cost to use the WiFi calling service with Vi. The telco says that it does not offer any special plans and VoWiFi calling comes regardless of the network plan.

It is unclear whether iPhone users all over India can enjoy the Vi VoWiFi facility. To enable Wi-Fi calling on your device, head to Settings > Mobile Data > Wi-Fi Calling. Apple says users who have enabled the service, their device’s location may be used to aid emergencies.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here