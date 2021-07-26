HP India has announced the launch of a new line of gaming laptops. The Victus by HP gaming laptops join the company’s Omen gaming laptop series, and will further reduce the entry price for gaming laptops in their line-up. The Victus by HP gaming laptops are priced Rs 64,999 onwards for the Victus by HP E series and Rs 74,999 for the Victus by HP D series. You will be able to buy these with Intel or AMD Ryzen processor options, will have 16-inch display sizes and preload a new Omen Gaming Hub software which will offer features and details such as undervolting, performance mode, network booster and system vitals. The Victus by HP gaming laptops will compete with the Asus TUF gaming laptops, the Lenovo Legion Y series, the Lenovo Legion 5 series and the Dell G Series gaming laptops.

HP says that the Victus by HP gaming laptops will be available on Amazon.in and Reliance Digital. Specifically, the Victus by HP E series laptops with the AMD Ryzen processors will be available on Amazon.in and will be priced Rs 64,999 onwards. The Victus by HP D series laptops that run the 11th generation Intel Core processors will be available on Reliance Digital stores and Reliancedigital.in in the coming weeks and will have prices starting Rs 74,999. The the Victus by HP gaming laptops will have 16-inch FHD displays with 144Hz refresh rate, 300 nits of brightness and the Eyesafe 18 low-blue light, heat pipe-based cooling, with as much as 16GB RAM and up to 512GB SSD options.

“We are on the cusp of a major gaming boom in India based on the rising popularity of gaming witnessed in the last few years. For youngsters in India, gaming is increasingly becoming a passion point like music or any other sport. In fact, HP India’s recent Gaming Landscape Report 2021 suggests that over 90 percent respondents agree that gaming is a viable career option,” says Vickram Bedi, Senior Director (Personal Systems), HP India. The HP India Gaming Landscape Report 2021 says that as many as 60% of gamers in India want to spend under Rs 1lakh for a gaming PC or laptop. The study also suggests that gamingis indeed a stress buster. Over 92% respondents for the survey agreed that gaming helps relieve work and study pressure while reducing stress and inducing positive feelings.

HP also says that the Victus by HP gaming laptops are built sustainably with post-consumer recycled ocean bound plastic utilized in the construction of the speaker housings and bottom base of the chassis, as well as the fact that the outer boxes and fiber cushions for the packaging are 100% sustainably sourced and recyclable. The Victus by HP laptops will be available in Mica silver for the AMD Ryzen powered options while the Intel Core processor powered options will be dressed in the Performance Blue colour. HP says that the Victus by HP gaming laptops will get the Windows 11 free upgrade, when it officially rolls out later this year.

