English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Video Leaks Ahead of Anticipated Surface Pro Reveal Days Before October 2 Launch
With the current version Microsoft Surface Pro already over a year old, we can safely predict the revelation of the Surface Pro 6 at the special announcement event on October 2, especially after a leaked video of the unboxing emerged.
Video Leaks Ahead of Anticipated Surface Pro Reveal Days Before October 2 Launch (photo for representation)
Loading...
Just days before the expected reveal on October 2, a video surfaced online by Nguyễn Đức allegedly showing the unboxing and powering up the next generation of Surface Pro, reportedly called the Surface Pro 6. In the comments, however, we see viewers claiming that the product displayed in the video is a fake mostly due to the lack of USB-C port -- despite no predecessor having the feature either. Nevertheless, the Surface Pro 6 is shown to sport the same USB-A port as the previous models.
As for the rest of the specs, Tech Radar notes that it appears to have 128GB of storage and 8GB of memory. Apart from that, we know very little about the model except that aesthetically, it's quite similar to the latest Surface Pro if the product in the video is proven to be authentic.
Details and release information are anticipated for early next week, as Microsoft has scheduled an October 2 event for New York City.
As for the rest of the specs, Tech Radar notes that it appears to have 128GB of storage and 8GB of memory. Apart from that, we know very little about the model except that aesthetically, it's quite similar to the latest Surface Pro if the product in the video is proven to be authentic.
Details and release information are anticipated for early next week, as Microsoft has scheduled an October 2 event for New York City.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
-
Monday 17 September , 2018
Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
Thursday 27 September , 2018 The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
Friday 21 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
Monday 17 September , 2018 Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Barcelona Are Frustrated But Not a One-man Team, Says Lionel Messi
- Tanushree Dutta: Haven't Received Any Legal Notice From Nana Patekar
- AFC U-16 Championship: Korea Will be Most Challenging 90 Minutes for India, Says Coach Bibiano Fernandes
- From Nilgiris to Darjeeling: Google Art and Culture App Lets You Hop On Trains, And Time Travel
- Apple iPhone XS Max Vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Battle of The Big Screen Powerhouse Smartphones
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...