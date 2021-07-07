VideoMeet 'Made in India' Video App Gets Zoom-Inspired Breakout Rooms

VideoMeet, the Made in India video conferencing platform, has announced the launch of the Breakout Rooms feature to allow the host to split a video meeting into multiple small sessions-cum-rooms. The meeting host can choose to split participants of the meeting into these separate sessions automatically or manually, or they can allow participants to select and enter breakout sessions as they please. The host can also switch between sessions at any time but will not able to collectively hear audio from all rooms simultaneously. The Jaipur-based VideoMeet explains that the Breakout Rooms feature is best for “brainstorming sessions," for any small to large size meetings. The tool is already available on popular video conferencing platforms, like Zoom and Google Meet.

As mentioned, the Breakout Rooms feature is available in two modes - manual and automated. In the first, assigning people into rooms takes place manually, while the latter takes place automatically. Most importantly, it is available across all plans with no restrictions or limitations. Speaking more about the development, Dr Ajay Data, founder of VideoMeet, said the Breakout Room is suitable for industries working in corporate training, coaching, mentoring, tuitions, and even to online school classes. “It is even good for handling team competitions, simultaneous discussions during main meetings etc. This is going to empower meetings like never before," he added in a statement. As expected, the feature comes at a time when the country continues to function online owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The app is free to use on Windows PCs and Android and iOS phones.

#VideoMeet brings “Breakout Room". Automatic / Manual split participants in different meeting rooms and get them back in main meeting.Book an online demo to find out more about Videomeet : https://t.co/v7EF08wk2t For Sign Up click - https://t.co/dGgXy6cOQ3#breakoutrooms pic.twitter.com/2FjL8psZLj — VideoMeet - HD Audio Video Conference (@VIDEO_MEET) July 6, 2021

In November 2020, VideoMeet rolled out ‘playback’ mode to enable hosts to schedule pre-recorded video meetings. Similarly, participants also have the option to watch the recorded session at any point, provided the meeting is shared with them by the admin. The company had stated the playback feature is available for free, and it incorporates all the “necessary security aspects."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here