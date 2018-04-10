English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vietnam Activists Question Facebook on Suppressing Dissent
The letter, released on Tuesday by U.S.-based human rights group Viet Tan and signed by nearly 50 other groups, said Facebook's system of automatically pulling content.
Vietnam Activists Question Facebook on Suppressing Dissent (Image: Reuters)
Vietnamese human rights activists and independent media groups have written to Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's chief executive, questioning whether the social media platform was helping suppress dissent in the communist country. The letter, released on Tuesday by U.S.-based human rights group Viet Tan and signed by nearly 50 other groups, said Facebook's system of automatically pulling content if enough people complained could "silence human rights activists and citizen journalists in Vietnam". Despite sweeping economic reform in Vietnam, and increasing openness toward social change, including gay, lesbian and transgender rights, the ruling Communist Party retains tight media censorship and does not tolerate criticism.Vietnam last year unveiled a 10,000-strong military cyber warfare unit, named Force 47, to counter "wrong" views on the internet.
Also Read: Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus RED Special Edition Launched For a Starting Price of Rs 67,940
The open letter to Zuckerberg called Force 47 "state-sponsored trolls" and accused them of exploiting Facebook's community policies and disseminating fake news about the activists. Vietnam's government said Facebook has committed to working with it to prevent content that violates the country's laws from appearing on its platform and will also remove fake accounts and fake content about senior government officials. The activists said the frequency of takedowns had risen and Facebook's has been unhelpful in restoring accounts and content after its Head of Global Policy Management Monika Bickert met with Vietnamese Information Minister Truong Minh Tuan in 2017.
Facebook said at the time of the meeting it would set up a separate channel to directly coordinate with the communication and information ministry on reports of illegal content. "We appreciate Facebook's efforts in addressing safety and misinformation concerns online in Vietnam and around the world," the activists said. "Yet it would appear that after this high profile agreement to coordinate with a government that is known for suppressing expression online and jailing activists, the problem of account suspension and content takedown has only grown acuter."
Also Read: Apple Goes Completely Green; Now Powered With 100 Percent Clean Energy
Earlier this month, Vietnamese human rights lawyer and activist Nguyen Van Dai was jailed for 15 years on the charge he "aimed at overthrowing the people's administration". Another five activists were jailed for seven to 12 years. Their sentences prompted responses by representatives from the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands and the European Delegations among other rights groups.
But Vietnam's foreign ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said "there is no such thing as people being arrested for fan really expressing opinion" in Vietnam. Facebook had not immediately responded to a request for comment on the letter to Zuckerberg. Vietnam's ministry of foreign affairs did respond lately responded.
Watch: Motorola Polaroid Insta-Share Printer Moto Mod | First Look
Also Watch
Also Read: Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus RED Special Edition Launched For a Starting Price of Rs 67,940
The open letter to Zuckerberg called Force 47 "state-sponsored trolls" and accused them of exploiting Facebook's community policies and disseminating fake news about the activists. Vietnam's government said Facebook has committed to working with it to prevent content that violates the country's laws from appearing on its platform and will also remove fake accounts and fake content about senior government officials. The activists said the frequency of takedowns had risen and Facebook's has been unhelpful in restoring accounts and content after its Head of Global Policy Management Monika Bickert met with Vietnamese Information Minister Truong Minh Tuan in 2017.
Facebook said at the time of the meeting it would set up a separate channel to directly coordinate with the communication and information ministry on reports of illegal content. "We appreciate Facebook's efforts in addressing safety and misinformation concerns online in Vietnam and around the world," the activists said. "Yet it would appear that after this high profile agreement to coordinate with a government that is known for suppressing expression online and jailing activists, the problem of account suspension and content takedown has only grown acuter."
Also Read: Apple Goes Completely Green; Now Powered With 100 Percent Clean Energy
Earlier this month, Vietnamese human rights lawyer and activist Nguyen Van Dai was jailed for 15 years on the charge he "aimed at overthrowing the people's administration". Another five activists were jailed for seven to 12 years. Their sentences prompted responses by representatives from the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands and the European Delegations among other rights groups.
But Vietnam's foreign ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said "there is no such thing as people being arrested for fan really expressing opinion" in Vietnam. Facebook had not immediately responded to a request for comment on the letter to Zuckerberg. Vietnam's ministry of foreign affairs did respond lately responded.
Watch: Motorola Polaroid Insta-Share Printer Moto Mod | First Look
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|11
|4
|5
|20
|1
|Australia
|41
|34
|34
|109
|2
|England
|23
|27
|20
|70
|4
|New Zealand
|8
|10
|7
|25
|5
|South Africa
|8
|5
|5
|18
|6
|Canada
|7
|17
|13
|37
|7
|Wales
|7
|7
|4
|18
|8
|Scotland
|6
|9
|12
|27
|9
|Cyprus
|4
|0
|2
|6
|10
|Nigeria
|3
|4
|0
|7
|11
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|12
|Malaysia
|2
|1
|3
|6
|13
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|14
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|15
|Singapore
|1
|1
|1
|3
|16
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|17
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|19
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|20
|Jamaica
|0
|2
|2
|4
|21
|Kenya
|0
|1
|3
|4
|22
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|23
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|23
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|23
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|27
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Google Home, Home Mini Launched Starting For Rs 4,999
- R Madhavan's Son Wins Bronze Medal For India In Swimming Championship
- IPL 2018: CSK Sign England All-rounder David Willey to Replace Kedar Jadhav
- World’s Most Expensive Number Plate for Sale at Rs 132 Crore, Worth 4500 Maruti Suzuki Alto
- Raazi Trailer: Alia Bhatt Tells the Story of Unsung Heroes With Intensity, Conviction