ViewSonic has launched two new budget home and office monitors in India dubbed ViewSonic VA2210-MH and VA2205-MH. The company, known for its monitors and projectors, says the new displays with narrow bezels and Full-HD resolution are designed for modern offices. Additionally, the ViewSonic VA2210-MH and VA2205-MH monitors have a built-in dual speaker setup that makes them suitable for consuming entertainment content. The duo also offer connectivity options, including HDMI and VGA ports. ViewSonic adds the VA2205-MH monitor offers a high contrast panel with detailed and clear images for a “wholesome viewing experience". On the other hand, the VA2210-MH comes with an IPS display technology offering more colour accuracy and wider viewing angles.

ViewSonic VA2210-MH and VA2205-MH Price in India

The ViewSonic VA2210-MH monitor will be available in India for an MRP of Rs 17,500 and MOP of Rs 12,950. On the other hand, the ViewSonic VA2205-MH monitor comes with an MRP of Rs 16,300 and a MOP of Rs 12,250. The two will be available in all IT retail outlets across India.

ViewSonic VA2210-MH and VA2205-MH Specifications

Both ViewSonic VA2210-MH and VA2205-MH look similar in terms of design and we get a 22-inch screen. The former comes with an IPS technology, while its sibling features VA display technology. The two ViewSonic displays are also compatible with Vesa mounts. The 220unch screens come with Eye Care Technology to help eliminate eye strain caused by extended viewing periods. Moreover, the duo gets ViewSonic’s ‘ViewMode function’ that offers intuitive presets to deliver optimised screen performance for various applications. Other key features include energy-saving Eco-mode, an HDMI port, and a 60Hz refresh rate that is quite standard among budget monitors.

Earlier this month, ViewSonic also unveiled its first Experience Zone in New Delhi to “provide an engaging and immersive experience, making it easier for its users to access all its AV and IT products and solutions".

