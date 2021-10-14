ViewSonic Launches New Home Projectors With SuperEco Plus Mode That Extends Lamp Life

Projector manufacturer ViewSonic has announced the launch of new home theatre projectors, ViewSonic CPB701-4K and CPB701-HD. The entry-level home projectors offer high brightness of 3500 and 3700 ANSI Lumens that on paper, should display clear images even with ambient light. The high-end CPB701-4K is equipped with 4.2ms Ultra-Fast Input Lag and 240Hz refresh rate, suitable for gaming with high refresh rate. On the other hand, the ViewSonic CPB701-HD offers Full-HD (1080p) and is capable of display 3D visuals.

Both ViewSonic CPB701-4K and CPB701-HD projectors feature a similar design with a white colour finish. The projectors include in-line controls and a zoom/focus ring. The company says the CPB701-4K and CPB701-HD Projectors are ergonomically designed and “are easy to set up." The CPB701-4K projector supports HDR and HLG for vibrant picture quality. With H/V keystone and side support options, the projector is touted to offer well-frame visuals. It is also equipped with an advanced Projector Warping Tool ensuring a precise projection even on curved surfaces. In addition, both the projectors are also equipped with SuperEco+ mode technology extending the projector’s lamp life from 15,000 hours to 20,000 hours. This mode aims to save maintenance costs.

Speaking over the launch, Muneer Ahmad, VP at Sales and Marketing, AV and EdTech Business at ViewSonic India said, the newly launched CPB701-4K series is our entry-level 4K Home Theater Projector that still aims to take gaming experiences to the “next level." The newly launched projectors offer user-friendly features and tech-enabled solutions, the executive added in a press note. Coming to the pricing, the ViewSonic CPB701-4K and CPB701-HD carry a price tag of Rs 1,99,000 and 1,00,000, respectively. Availability details remain unclear.

