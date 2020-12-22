ViewSonic X100-4K Is a Rs 3,85,000 Projector With Wide Lens Shift Technology & Virtual Assistant Support

American Electronics maker ViewSonic has launched its X100-4K UHD home theatre LED projector in India at a whopping Rs 3,85,000 pricetag. The Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant-supported projector offers a 2,900 LED Lumens brightness with second gen LED technology, HDR imaging, a cinema supercolour technology, and a Harman Kardon-customised audio design for better audio-visual quality. ViewSonic, while making the launch announcement, said that the functionalities of the X100-4K projector raise the bar in terms of experiencing home entertainment.

The projector enables users to view super sized 4K content within the comfort of their living rooms with multiple connectivity options. The X100-4K uses ViewSonic's wide lens shift technology, allowing the projector to adjust according to the size of the room. The wide lens shift has a range of H: +/-25%, V:+69%. Users can also adjust the location of the projected image without moving the projector. The fan noise on the X100-4K is claimed to be at 20dB, which is lower than the sound of a clock ticking. This is the first home cinema projector that comes with the wide lens shift technology. “The launch comes bearing in mind the current times when people understand the importance of home entertainment. With this announcement, ViewSonic aims to deliver the new smart features which give a whole new experience of home entertainment,” Muneer Ahmad, AV Head at ViewSonic India said.

Further, the X100-4K projector from ViewSonic has a built-in app centre which allows users access to apps from various content providers directly. It also supports both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant through voice control.