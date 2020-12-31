Vijay Sales Welcomes New Year With Apple Days: Never Seen Before Prices on iPhones, MacBooks & More

One of India's leading electronics retailer Vijay Sales today announced its new Apple Days sale in order to welcome the new year. During the Apple Days sale, the retailer will sell Apple's iPhone and other gadgets at never-before prices. During the sale, many Apple products will be available with cashback and bank offers, bringing the effective prices to as low as Rs 60,900 for the iPhone 12 Mini, Rs 46,999 for the iPhone 11, Rs 59,990 for the MacBook Air, and more deals. HDFC Bank card holders will be able to avail the maximum benefit from the Apple Days sale from the electronics retail giant. The Apple Days sale on Vijay Sales starts today and will go on till January 3, 2021. The sale is live on both online and offline Vijay Sales channels.

During the Apple Days sale, the iPhone 11 will be sold at a price of Rs 51,999. Over that, HDFC card users can avail an additional Rs 5,000 cashback, bringing the effective price down to Rs 46,999. Similarly, the iPhone 12 Mini is being sold at a Rs 3,000 discount over its price tag at Rs 66,900. Further Rs 6,000 cashback on using HDFC card will allow buyers to get the effective price down to Rs 60,900. The iPhone SE (2020) is being sold at Rs 32,999 over its Rs 39,999 listed price. AirPods Pro are being sold at Rs 20,490 over its Rs 24,900 pricetag. The Apple Watch SE starts from Rs 26,490, and the MacBook Air is available for an effective price of as low as Rs 59,990. Apart from deals on currently-selling Apple products, the Vijay Sales Apple Days sale also offers a Rs 5,000 surprise voucher on the purchase of the new AirPods Max headphones.

Nilesh Gupta, Director, Vijay Sales said, “This year has been tough but we want our consumers to welcome 2021 with fantastic feels by laying hands on their most desired smartphones and gadgets at some eye-popping offers. We at Vijay Sales have come up with amazing discounts on all the latest models of iPhones, Apple watches, HomePods and even the Airpods. We hope our exclusive offerings will meet the expectations of our customers and bring them a reason to cheer towards a positive new year.”