Villages Across India to Get Fiber Internet in The Next 1000 Days: PM Modi

Marking the completion of 73 years of India's independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that over 6 lakh villages of India will get high-speed internet via optical fibers in the next 1000 days. "In the last five years, 1.5 lakh gram panchayats in the country have been connected with optical fiber. Before 2014, only 5 dozen panchayats in the country were connected with optical fiber. Now, our aim is to connect every village with high-speed internet. This goal will be met in the coming thousand days. In the coming 1,000 days, every village in the country will be connected with optical fiber," said PM Modi.

The PM further spoke about the Digital India campaign "In Corona's time, we have seen what the role of Digital India campaign has been. Just last month, about 3 lakh crore rupees have transacted from BHIM UPI alone." He also spoke about the importance of education to make India 'Aatmanirbhar' or self-reliant. Additionally, Modi also spoke about the importance of security and privacy due to the increased digital dependence and said that a new cybersecurity policy will be unveiled soon. "India is alert, cautious and is taking decisions to counter security threats and is constantly developing new systems. A new national cybersecurity strategy has been drafted in the country and will be soon launched," he said.

The biggest announcement made by PM @narendramodi in his #IndependenceDay address has been about laying optical fibre in all Indian villages (6 lakh) in next 1000 days.This will lead to a digital revolution,enable India to technologically leapfrog &transform lives of its citizens — Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) August 15, 2020

Just a few days back, PM Modi had inaugurated the first-ever undersea optical fiber project for Andaman and Nicobar Islands to provide high-speed broadband connections in the Union Territory at par with services in the mainland. In December 2018, the PM had laid the foundation for the 2,312-Kilometers long submarine optical fiber cable project connecting Chennai - Andaman and Nicobar Islands (CANI).