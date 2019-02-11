English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo Rocket Motor Will Now be a Part of The Smithsonian Air & Space Museum
But you will be able to see it in the year 2024.
But you will be able to see it in the year 2024.
Loading...
A piece of private spaceflight history will now be a part of the exhibits at The Smithsonian Air & Space Museum. Virgin Galactic, a spaceflight company of the Virgin Group, has donated the SpaceShipTwo's (VSS Unity) historic rocket to the museum. The significance of this motor is that it took the spacecraft into space for the first time in December 2018. The motor will be a part of a planned Future of Spaceflight gallery, which will focus on exhibits signifying commercial ventures that took humans into space.
But you cannot see this motor on exhibit just yet—this will be slated to open sometime around the year 2024, at The Smithsonian Air & Space Museum in Washington DC.
“The SpaceShipTwo rocket motor is a fitting addition to the National Air and Space Museum’s collection,” said Ellen Stofan, John and Adrienne Mars Director of the National Air and Space Museum. “It does not just represent technical achievement. It is sure to also inspire our visitors by demonstrating what can be achieved through entrepreneurial innovation.”
The motor weighs around 3,000 pounds, with 320kN of thrust and a burn duration of around 60 seconds. This created sufficient energy to propel VSS Unity to space at almost three times the speed of sound. The donated rocket motor, also referred to as the Case-Throat-Nozzle (CTN) assembly, was an integral part of SpaceShipTwo’s hybrid propulsion system.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
But you cannot see this motor on exhibit just yet—this will be slated to open sometime around the year 2024, at The Smithsonian Air & Space Museum in Washington DC.
“The SpaceShipTwo rocket motor is a fitting addition to the National Air and Space Museum’s collection,” said Ellen Stofan, John and Adrienne Mars Director of the National Air and Space Museum. “It does not just represent technical achievement. It is sure to also inspire our visitors by demonstrating what can be achieved through entrepreneurial innovation.”
The motor weighs around 3,000 pounds, with 320kN of thrust and a burn duration of around 60 seconds. This created sufficient energy to propel VSS Unity to space at almost three times the speed of sound. The donated rocket motor, also referred to as the Case-Throat-Nozzle (CTN) assembly, was an integral part of SpaceShipTwo’s hybrid propulsion system.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Honor View 20 Review: Punching A Hole Into The Notch, And The OnePlus 6T Will Notice
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
Upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV India Review
-
Monday 04 February , 2019
Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Review: Asus ZenBook 13
Honor View 20 Review: Punching A Hole Into The Notch, And The OnePlus 6T Will Notice
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 Upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV India Review
Monday 04 February , 2019 Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Review: Asus ZenBook 13
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Smartphone Radiation Alert: OnePlus 5T, Xiaomi Mi A1 And OnePlus 6T Are Worst Offenders
- ICC Goes the John Lennon Way to 'Imagine' Cricket Without Dhoni
- Dhoni's Gesture After Fan Breaches Security With India Flag Will Make You Proud
- Cardi B to Kylie Jenner, Best & Worst Dressed Celebrities at Grammys Red Carpet
- Sharing the Koffee Couch With Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria Details Her SOTY Crush
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results