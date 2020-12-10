Vi's New Scheme Lets Users Upgrade Rs 699 and Rs 1,099 Individual Postpaid Plans to a Family Plan

Vi (formerly Vodafone Idea) has reportedly introduced a new scheme that lets users upgrade Rs 699 Entertainment Plus and Rs 1,099 VIP RED X individual postpaid plans into a postpaid family plan by paying Rs 249. As per information available on Only Tech, users can add up to five members under the two individual postpaid plans by paying Rs 249 for each member. Therefore, in case the Rs 699 Entertainment Plus plan is converted into a family postpaid plan (for two connections), its new cost would come to Rs 948 (excluding taxes). At the moment, the latest updates are not reflecting on the MyVi website, and the report claims that the plan is available in the UP East circle only.

In terms of benefits, the secondary users under both plans will reportedly get unlimited local and STD calls, 100 SMS per month, and 30GB of internet data. The secondary user will also be eligible for the data-rollover scheme. The primary user will continue to enjoy the same old benefits that the Rs 699 Entertainment Plus and Rs 1,099 VIP RED X postpaid plans entail. To recall, Vi offers unlimited data and calling, one year of Amazon Prime and Zee5 subscriptions, and access to Vi Movies and TV content under both individual postpaid plans. However, the Rs 1,099 plan include additional benefits like access to international and domestic airport lounges at no extra cost (four times per year), annual Netflix subscription worth Rs 5,988 per year, and ISD calls to the US and Canada at 50 paise per minute.

Currently, Vi offers postpaid family plans around the same pricing in India. For instance, the Rs 649 family plan allows two connects, where primary user gets 50GB data, 200GB data rollover, and an annual Amazon Prime and Zee5 subscription. The secondary connection gets unlimited calling and 30GB internet data. Whereas, the newly launched Rs 1,348 RedX family plan includes benefits like unlimited calling and data, annual Prime, Netflix, and Zee5 subscription, and access to international and domestic airport lounges at no extra cost, for the primary customer. The secondary member gets unlimited calling, 30GB data, and 50GB data rollover. Additionally, this plan allows a total of four connections with additional cost of Rs 249 for each new member.