Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Visa Warns of Gas Stations Being Targeted to Steal Credit Card Data

A POS scraping software was then used that specifically targets older cards that don't have security chips and only rely on mag stripes.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 18, 2019, 1:52 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Visa Warns of Gas Stations Being Targeted to Steal Credit Card Data
Image for Representation (Source: Reuters Photo)

Visa has warned customers of a security breach in its system. The financial services company issued a warning to its users that a cybercrime group is exploiting vulnerabilities at gas station point-of-sale networks to steal credit card data. Following the revelation, Visa’s fraud investigation wing launched an inquiry and have identified a group known as Fin8 to be behind the exploit. In a statement, Visa revealed that the hackers duped some fuel dispenser merchants but didn’t reveal the extent of the breach.

The hackers gained access to POS or point of sale networks through malicious emails and different unknown methods. A POS scraping software was then used that specifically targets older cards that don't have security chips and only rely on mag stripes, thereby exploiting the security. Visa said the data was sent in an unencrypted form to the vendors’ main network, where the hackers figured out how to decipher them.

The point-of-sale system isn’t fully protected against the potential outside breach, giving access to third-party to get access to user data, Visa said in a statement. Visa advised gas stations to use machines that support credit cards with chips and added that this will reduce vulnerability to cyberattacks.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram