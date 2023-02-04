Vishal Bhardwaj's Fursat Was Shot Entirely On iPhone 14 Pro; Stars Ishaan Khatter and Wamiqa Gabbi

We often see smartphone cameras, particularly the iPhone, being compared to full-fledged cinema cameras, but it’s rare to see actual movies shot entirely on a phone. However, Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘Fursat’ was filmed using only the iPhone 14 Pro.

The 30-minute short film was released to the public on February 3 on Apple’s YouTube channel. It stars Ishaan Khatter and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead and follows the story of a man’s dangerous obsession with controlling the future, which he sacrifices his present values for.

Fursat explores love and human emotion with poignant themes and powerful performances. The film suggests that the key to finding and cherishing love is in appreciating the present, rather than dwelling in the past or worrying about the future.

Vishal Bhardwaj, the award-winning director behind the film, credits the iPhone 14 Pro for the scale that he could achieve. “I’ve never had this kind of scale in my films ever before. And this can tell you about the scale iPhone can achieve,” Bhardwaj notes.

Further, he also claims that iPhone 14 Pro’s Action mode was the biggest surprise for him. “In Fursat, we’ve covered a lot of things in Action mode. If you see the raw footage, the visual is so jarring and destabilised. On Action mode, it’s so smooth. You have to see it to believe it.”

The film centers around the mysterious awakening of an ancient artifact, the Doordarshak. When it comes to life, young archaeologist Nishant (Ishaan Khatter) begins experiencing visions of the future. This sets off a journey with his childhood love, Divya (Wamiqa Gabbi) and pits them against time.

Fursat was filmed entirely using the iPhone 14 Pro and its advanced features such as the Action mode and updated Cinematic mode. Apple equipped the device with a 48MP main camera capable of 4K60 fps and 4K Cinematic mode. It also features a 12MP ultrawide and a 12MP 3X telephoto lens, providing a more dynamic shooting experience.

