Vivo Announces First Commercial 5G Smartphone, AR Glasses, 120W Fast Charge and More

Vivo had announced its first 5G handset in the form of a pre-commercial version of the NEX 5G. The Chinese smartphone maker has now announced its first commercial 5G smartphone at the ongoing Mobile World Congress 2019 Shanghai. The company has also said that it will be available for purchase starting Q3 2019.

With that, the company also showcased a range of 5G applications including a 5G Cloud Game, 5G Screen Mirroring, and 5G EasyShare and so on. The 5G Cloud Game demonstrated at MWC didn’t run on the smartphone itself but on the cloud via 5G network thanks to the ultra-high speed and ultra-low latency.

The company has also unveiled its first augmented reality glasses at MWC Shanghai 2019. The new Vivo AR Glass supports dual-screen display and 6DoF Technology. Once it is connected to a 5G smartphone, users can experience a range of applications such as mobile office, AR games, 3D high-definition video, facial recognition, and object recognition.

While the Vivo AR Glass projects the content, the 5G smartphone acts as the control that allows users to switch and select applications. For example, when playing a game, the smartphone becomes the main console, or when you are in your office, the smartphone will turn into a keyboard. The five types of applications that are currently supported by Vivo AR Glass are: mobile gaming, mobile office, 5G theatre, facial recognition and object recognition.

The company also announced the industry first Super FlashCharge 120W. According to the company, it takes just 5 minutes to charge a 4,000mAh battery from 0 to 50 percent. It features a new charge pump technology with a deeply customizable Type-C data cable and travel charger, realizing 120W ultra-high power charging (20V/6A). Essentially it can charge the battery to a full 100 percent in just 13 minutes. While the new tech has been developed, the company hasn’t confirmed any device with the new super-fast charging technology.