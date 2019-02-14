Vivo Carnival Sale: Offers on Vivo V9 Pro, Vivo Nex, Vivo V11 Pro This Valentine’s Day

After Xiaomi, Vivo has kicked off a special sale this Valentine’s day. The Vivo Carnival sale is being held from February 12 to 14 running on Amazon India and Flipkart. According to the company, customers can get benefits of about Rs 5,600 in the form of no cost EMI purchase and an extra Rs 5,000 off when you exchange your old phone. The sale will offer deals on the Vivo V9 Pro, Vivo 11, Vivo V11 Pro, Vivo Nex, and Vivo Y83.The Vivo V9 Pro is available for Rs 13,990 for the 4GB RAM version, which is a discount of Rs 4,000. You can get extra Rs 1,500 off if you opt for a prepaid order. The Vivo V9 Pro features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor and a 3,260mAh battery. There’s a dual rear camera at the back with a 13-megapixel main camera with a 2-megapixel secondary camera, while at the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.The Vivo V11 Pro, which is one of the most affordable smartphones with an in-display fingerprint sensor is available for Rs 23,990 during the sale. This is a discount of Rs 5,000 from its launch price, and you get an additional Rs 2,500 off on exchange of an old phone. The smartphone comes with a 6.41-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 660 SoC, 6GB RAM, 64GB storage, 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual camera setup and a 25-megapixel front camera.The Vivo V11 is also available on a discount and is priced at Rs 19,990 with extra Rs 2,000 off on exchange. The V11 features a 6-inch Full HD+ display, 6GB RAM, 64GB storage and powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 chipset. There is also a dual-rear camera with a 16-megapixel and a 5-megapixel sensor and a 25-megapixel selfie camera.Vivo NEX, the first smartphone with pop-up selfie camera from the Chinese smartphone maker, is available for Rs 39,990. The smartphone was launched at Rs 47,990 and customers can avail extra Rs 5,000 off on prepaid orders. It features a 6.59-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 845 SoC, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera and 8-megapixel front camera. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and is aimed at those who want a futuristic smartphone.The affordable Vivo Y83 which was launched at Rs 15,990, it is now available at a discounted price of Rs 13,990 during the sale. Customers get extra Rs 4,000 off when they pay in advance for the smartphone.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.