1-min read

Vivo confirms iQOO Pro 5G launch on August 22

Recently, Vivo introduced the iQOO Neo gaming smartphone in China, powered by a Snapdragon 845 chipset and 8GB RAM.

IANS

August 8, 2019, 7:07 PM IST
Vivo confirms iQOO Pro 5G launch on August 22
Representative Image.
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has released an official confirmation on the Weibo microblogging website that its iQOO Pro 5G smartphone would be debuting in China on August 22, news portal GSMArena reported on Thursday. The device is expected to come powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, which was unveiled recently.

As of now, the price of the smartphone is expected to be around $650. According to rumoured specifications and leaked photos of the phone, the device would be similar to the first Vivo iQOO -- three cameras on the back, 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage along with fast-charging for the 4,500 mAh battery, the report added.

The device would be Vivo's first handset that is ready for the next generation network. Recently, Vivo introduced the iQOO Neo gaming smartphone in China, powered by a Snapdragon 845 chipset and 8GB RAM.

