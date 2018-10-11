Vivo Diwali Carnival Sale: Buy Vivo V11 Pro, V9Pro And More on Discounts

Vivo today announced a host of exciting offers under the Diwali carnival from 15 to 18 October, 2018 exclusively on its e-commerce store shop.vivo.com/in . During the four-day long shopping carnival, consumers can avail discounts, coupon deals and cashback offers on a select range of Vivo smartphones including the recently launched Vivo V9Pro and V11 Pro.Speaking on the announcement, Jerome Chen, CMO, Vivo India, said, “Diwali is one of the most awaited festivals in India and we want to make this auspicious occasion more exciting and special for our consumers. With incredible offers this festive season, we are providing an opportunity to our customers to purchase the best of Vivo products at never before prices.”With abundant offers like cashback deals, no-cost EMI on all major credit cards and Bajaj Finserv EMI cards, buyback schemes, one-time screen replacement offer, Diwali gift bundles, free accessories and more – the festivities will not end. The offers are valid across Vivo product catalogue for everyone to choose as per their preference.A number of devices across the Vivo portfolio from V, X & Y-Series and the Vivo NEX are available at an exclusive 5 percent cashback on HDFC debit and credit cards as well as EMI option. Customers will also get free Bluetooth earphones and assured buyback with a few products. To keep the festive spirit of gifting going, 10 lucky winners get a chance to take away exclusive Vivo Gift Bundles worth Rs 3,900 the company said in a statement.The recently launched Vivo V11 Pro (priced at Rs 25,990) and the Vivo V9Pro (priced at Rs 17,990) will be available at a 5 percent cashback and no-cost EMI option exclusively for customers purchasing through the Vivo E-Store. Not only that, but customers also get free Bluetooth earphones on the purchase of Vivo V11 Pro. Vivo is also bringing forth the ‘Hero Deals of the Year’ on the V9, V9 Youth and Y66 devices. These devices can be purchased at great discounts of upto Rs 5,000 exclusively during the Diwali Carnival on Vivo E-Store.In addition to these offers, customers can get additional coupons of upto Rs 2,000 which can be redeemed on select mobile phones. Vivo mobile accessories are also available with a coupon discount upto Rs 300. Customers can play the game of “Spin and Win”, avail additional discount coupons upto Rs 2,000, and free BookMyShow movie vouchers. All these offers and much more awaits Vivo Customers at the Diwali Carnival on Vivo E-store accessible at Vivo E-Store