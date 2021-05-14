Vivo Extends Product Warranty for Indian Customers in COVID-19 Lockdown Affected Regions

Vivo has announced an extension on its product warranty for Indian consumers in light of the COVID-19 surge in the country. The Chinese tech giant states that the warranty extension will give relief to many customers who are currently facing either full or partial lockdowns imposed by governments to curb the spread of the virus. Vivo explains the new policy will ensure the extension of the replacement period and other offers by 30 days, calculated from the day when the service centre resumes business. The extension policy is said to address concerns of all those who cannot visit a service centre to avail of service due to lockdown. Vivo had also announced a free-of-cost handset pick-and-drop service for customers in select locations. The new decision comes days after Poco announced a similar warranty extension policy for its phones in India by two months. The extension applies to all Poco customers whose warranty was set to expire in May and June.

The company shared the development via posts on its social media channels. Last year, the tech giant had also donated over 9 lakh masks, 15,000 PPE kits, and 50,000 litres of sanitiser to the state and central government agencies to fight the first wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Notably, as a part of the ‘Vivocares’ initiative, Vivo has pledged food for COVID affected families and aid worth Rs 10 crore in India. Several other tech giants have also recently offered support to India to battle the deadly second wave of the virus. International tech giants like Amazon, Google, Facebook, and more offered aid to NGOs and governments. Similarly, Indian tech companies are also providing support and finding solutions for citizens to get the COVID-19 vaccine jab at the earliest. Some companies like Oyo are addressing mental health and announcing incentives for their own employees.

If the expiry date of product warranty period, replacement period or other offers fall under lockdown period of your state, you will get a 30 day extension calculated from the day when a service center resumes business.Please stay indoors, please stay safe!— Vivo India (@Vivo_India) May 12, 2021

To check the warranty status of the smartphone, head to the Vivo IMEI website. To find the IMEI, Vivo users can dial *#06# or head to settings > more settings > About phone.

