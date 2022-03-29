Vivo Fold X And Vivo Pad Teased In New Video: Check Out The New Foldable Phone

Vivo has already shared the launch date for Fold X foldable phone and its upcoming Vivo Pad tablet for next month. The company is hosting its big event in China on April 11, where these products and some more will be unveiled in front of the world.

But it seems we don’t have to wait that long to get our first glimpse of the Vivo foldable phone and tablet. A new video teaser has popped up on the internet on Tuesday, which gives us a clear look at the design, screen and overall footprint of both these upcoming devices.

The Vivo Fold X foldable has a large camera module at the back, the video shows us the Zeiss-branded setup, which by the looks of it has four camera sensors.

The display of the Fold X folds inside, which is similar to what Samsung and Oppo are giving with Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Find N, respectively. The power button and the volume buttons are on the right, and an alert slider is there at the top. The outer display has thin bezels, while the inner screen has a punch-hole cutout at the top.

The form factor doesn’t bring anything new, and that’s fine. But Vivo seems to be focusing more on the imaging side, with high-tech camera technology. The design at the back includes plain leather texture, giving you a premium touch. The blue colour looks refreshing, the use of a hinge is likely to make the foldable pattern. The size of the display is bigger than the one on Oppo Find N.

As per the leaked specifications, Vivo Fold X will have a 6.53-inch OLED screen, and it supports Full HD+ resolution. The inner screen is 8-inch with an LTPO panel and its supports 2K resolution. The report says Vivo Fold X will have a 4600mAh battery that supports 80W wired charging speed, and 50W wireless charging speed.

The other product that Vivo is going to showcase is the Vivo Pad. The display on the Vivo tablet has a large display, likely to be 11-inch or more. It should support 2K or Quad-HD+ resolution and could be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The video also shows that Vivo’s tablet gets a dual rear camera.

The event is shaping up to be a big affair, Vivo is expected to have few more devices up its sleeves on April 11.

