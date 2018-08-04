Vivo Freedom Carnival Sale: Grab The Vivo Nex And V9 For Rs 1,947 Via Flash Sale

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has announced its Vivo Freedom Carnival online sale. The sale will start from August 7 and will run till August 9 exclusively on Vivo's e-commerce store. During the sale, Vivo Nex and Vivo V9 smartphones, which are worth Rs 44,990 and Rs 22,990 respectively, will be offered at Rs 1,947 Apart from this, accessories such as earphones and USB cables will also be sold for Rs 72. The flash sale for both the smartphones and accessories will start at 12 pm for all the three days and will continue until stocks last."Vivo wanted to make the 72nd Independence Day special for all its customers. Our Freedom Carnival brings exclusive offers on our latest products and provides the freedom for everybody to celebrate and express themselves through Vivo smartphones and accessories," Vivo India CMO Jerome Chen said in a press statement.As far as the cash back offers are concerned, customers can get up to Rs 4,000 cashback on the purchase of select phones. Apart from that, the company is also offering a 12-month zero-cost EMI scheme on the purchase of all Vivo smartphones during the sale.On purchase of Vivo earphones and USB cable, users can get a coupon worth Rs 50. A discount coupon worth Rs 200 can be grabbed on the purchase of Vivo’s premium smartphones.