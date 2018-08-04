English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Vivo Freedom Carnival Sale: Grab The Vivo Nex And V9 For Rs 1,947 Via Flash Sale
Vivo Freedom Carnival sale will start from August 7 and will run till August 9 exclusively on Vivo's e-commerce store.
Vivo Freedom Carnival sale: Buy Vivo Nex And V9 For Rs 1,947 Via Flash Sale (image: News18.com)
Loading...
Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has announced its Vivo Freedom Carnival online sale. The sale will start from August 7 and will run till August 9 exclusively on Vivo's e-commerce store. During the sale, Vivo Nex and Vivo V9 smartphones, which are worth Rs 44,990 and Rs 22,990 respectively, will be offered at Rs 1,947 Apart from this, accessories such as earphones and USB cables will also be sold for Rs 72. The flash sale for both the smartphones and accessories will start at 12 pm for all the three days and will continue until stocks last.
"Vivo wanted to make the 72nd Independence Day special for all its customers. Our Freedom Carnival brings exclusive offers on our latest products and provides the freedom for everybody to celebrate and express themselves through Vivo smartphones and accessories," Vivo India CMO Jerome Chen said in a press statement.
As far as the cash back offers are concerned, customers can get up to Rs 4,000 cashback on the purchase of select phones. Apart from that, the company is also offering a 12-month zero-cost EMI scheme on the purchase of all Vivo smartphones during the sale.
On purchase of Vivo earphones and USB cable, users can get a coupon worth Rs 50. A discount coupon worth Rs 200 can be grabbed on the purchase of Vivo’s premium smartphones.
Also Watch
"Vivo wanted to make the 72nd Independence Day special for all its customers. Our Freedom Carnival brings exclusive offers on our latest products and provides the freedom for everybody to celebrate and express themselves through Vivo smartphones and accessories," Vivo India CMO Jerome Chen said in a press statement.
As far as the cash back offers are concerned, customers can get up to Rs 4,000 cashback on the purchase of select phones. Apart from that, the company is also offering a 12-month zero-cost EMI scheme on the purchase of all Vivo smartphones during the sale.
On purchase of Vivo earphones and USB cable, users can get a coupon worth Rs 50. A discount coupon worth Rs 200 can be grabbed on the purchase of Vivo’s premium smartphones.
Also Watch
-
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Friday 27 July , 2018 BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 20 July , 2018 Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Madhu Chopra Finally Clears the Air on Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Wedding Rumours
- Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Enjoy Candle-Lit Dinner With Friends; See Picture
- Karwaan Film Review: Irrfan Khan and Dulquer Salmaan-Starrer Is a Road Trip Worth Taking
- 30 Years After She Stole Money From a Restaurant, Former Waitress Writes an Apology Letter
- Impressed By a Cobbler's Marketing Skills, Anand Mahindra Helps the 'Shoe Doctor' With a New Kiosk
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...