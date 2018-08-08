English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Vivo Freedom Carnival Sale: How to Get The Vivo Nex And V9 For Rs 1947
The flash sale for both the smartphones and accessories will start at 12 pm for all the three days and will continue until stocks last.
Vivo Freedom Carnival Sale: How to Get The Vivo Nex And V9 For Rs 1947 (Image: News18.com)
Vivo Freedom Carnival sale is now live. During this sale, Vivo's latest and greatest NEX with FullView Display is selling at a price of Rs 1,947. The device normally sells at a price of Rs 47,990. Vivo V9, another popular phone by the Chinese company will also be selling at the same price under the Freedom Carnival Sale. The Vivo Carnival sale has already started and will go on till August 9, a window of only 72 hours. Apart from this, accessories such as earphones and USB cables are also being sold for Rs 72. The flash sale for both the smartphones and accessories will start at 12 pm and will continue until stocks last.
Flash sales like these last only for a few seconds due to the limited number of devices the companies put up. To avoid feeling disheartened we would recommend you to just try your luck and not go in with the conviction of buying the device.
How to get Vivo Nex at Rs. 1947 during the Vivo Independence Day sale?
Step 1: Sign up for shop.vivo.com/in one hour before the sale
Step 2: Login 10 minutes before the sale starts
Step 3: Enter your address details in the ‘My Address’ section before the sale
Step 4: Keep refreshing the sale page to be ahead of the queue
Step 5: The moment you see Rs 1,947 and not Rs 44,990, hit 'Buy Now'.
Step 6: Immediately hit on 'Place Order' and select the delivery address that you had saved earlier.
Step 7: Finally choose the payment option.
Vivo NEX Specifications
Being a flagship device, the Vivo NEX comes with top-of-the-line firepower and sports a 6.59-inch Super AMOLED display that offers a Full HD+ (2316x1080) resolution. It is powered by a 2.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and carries an 8GB RAM coupled to 128GB of internal storage. The device runs the latest Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with FunTouch 4.0 on top. It is backed by a 4000 mAh battery.
In terms of optics, the Vivo NEX sports a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel and a 5-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 and f/2.4 apertures respectively. At the front, the smartphone comes with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter that is housed in a pop-up mechanism and hence is not seen on the device until called for through the camera app. As a result, the device also skips on face unlock and instead uses Vivo's proprietary in-display fingerprint sensor for security.
Connectivity options on the device include dual (nano) SIM, Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C ad OTG support. The smartphone measures 162x77x7.98mm and weighs 199 grams.
