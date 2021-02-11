Vivo India Announces Cashback, Other Sale Deals for Vivo V20, Y51A and More to Celebrate Valentine's Day

Vivo has announced cashback, no-cost EMI, and other sale deals for customers planning to buy Vivo smartphones ahead of Valentine's day celebration on February 14. The company says that sale deals on Vivo V20, Vivo Y51A, Vivo Y31, and Vivo Y20G smartphones will be valid till February 13 for online buyers, and the mainline offers will be available till February 28. Vivo says all the above smartphones that are getting sale offers are made in India products, manufactured at Vivo's Greater Noida facility.

Vivo notes that customers purchasing Vivo V20, Vivo Y51A, Vivo Y31, and Vivo Y20G smartphones from its India-specific e-store can avail up to 12-month no-cost EMI option with select banks. Additionally, customers will also get a free Bluetooth speaker with all mobile prepaid orders. Customers can further enjoy Rs 3,000 cashback on Vivo TWS earbuds on purchase of Vivo X, V, U, Z, S, Y series smartphones.

As mentioned, Vivo is also offering sale deals on the V20, Vivo Y51A, Vivo Y31, and Vivo Y20G via its offline channel. Customers can avail Rs 2,000 cashback with HDFC credit card on both regular and EMI transactions. The company is also offering zero-interest down payment scheme with Bajaj Finance, Home Credit, HDB, IDFC First bank, TVS credit, HDFC bank, and ICICI Bank. Notably, VI (formerly Vodafone Idea) users can get 12 months of extended warranty.

The Vivo V20 carries triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 44-megapixel selfie shooter. It packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC and runs Android 11 out of the box. Its price in India starts at Rs 24,990 for the base 8GB + 128GB model while 8GB + 256GB option costs Rs 27,990. Whereas the Vivo Y51A comes with a 48-megapixel main rear camera, 5,000mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, and 16-megapixel selfie shooter. Its price is set at Rs 17,990 (8GB + 128GB), the device is available in two colour options of Titanium Sapphire and Crystal Symphony.

The Vivo Y31 features 48-megapixel AI triple rear camera setup, and it packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset under the hood. It also comes with a 5,000mAh battery and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Priced at Rs 16,490 for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, the Vivo Y31 comes in Racing black and Ocean Blue colour options. Lastly, the Y20G comes with MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, 13-megapixel primary rear camera, and 5,000mAh battery. The budget device costs Rs 14,990 (6GB + 128GB) in India.