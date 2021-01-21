Vivo India Announces Republic Day Sale Offers: Best Deals on Vivo V20, Y51A and Y30

Vivo has announced a bunch of sale deals for its select Y-series and V-series smartphones such as Vivo V20 and Y51A, retailing across official and partner retail channels in India. The sale offers such as cashback deals, no-cost EMI option, and more are announced as a part of Republic Day celebrations in the country. Notably, leading e-commerce platforms Amazon India and Flipkart are also hosting their respective sales - the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale and Flipkart Big Savings Day Sale. Both the sale events are live in India, and several smartphones that include select devices from Vivo are also up for grabs with a temporary price cut bundled with other deals.

Vivo says that customers purchasing its Vivo V20, V20 SE, Y51A and Y30 smartphones via partner retailers such as Amazon and Flipkart can avail a cashback deal of up to Rs 2,000 with HDFC Bank credit card. Customers can also select EMI option with zero down payment, zero processing fees, and zero interest on Bajaj Finance credit card. Additionally, users can get a 12-month extended warranty on these devices. Sale offers across all retail partners will be valid till January 26.

Whereas, Vivo is also offering sale deals on the Vivo V20, V20 SE, Y51A and Y30 via its India website. Customers who are planning to buy either of the aforementioned smartphones can enjoy Rs 3,000 cashback on TWS earbuds. Customers will also receive a free Bluetooth speaker with these devices. Additionally, Vivo X50 and Vivo 19 will come bundled with a free phone case. The company says that every 72nd order gets 72 percent cashback on the Vivo e-store. Offers on Vivo online channel will last till January 25.

Currently, the new Vivo V20 SE is retailing at Rs 20,990 for the 8GB + 128GB storage option on Amazon. Notable features of the smartphone include triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel primary camera, 32-megapixel front camera, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. Customers can also look for the budget Vivo Y51A that is available at Rs 14,990 (6GB + 128GB). The phone comes with a 6.47-inch display, AI quad-camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Vivo's premium offering Vivo X50 is available at Rs 34,990 for the 8GB + 128GB option on Flipkart. The phone packs a quad rear camera setup, 4,200mAh battery, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor. Whereas, the Vivo V20 that features the 44-megapixel eye-auto focus selfie camera, is available at Rs 24,990 for the 8GB + 128GB and Rs 27,990 for the 8GB + 256GB option.