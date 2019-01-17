English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vivo India Partners With Cashify.in to Launch Exchange Program: Everything You Need to Know
As an introductory offer, Vivo is offering an additional INR 1000 bump-up exchange of their old Vivo smartphones from 16th – 19th January 2019.
Vivo India Partners With Cashify.in to Launch Exchange Program: Everything You Need to Know
Loading...
Vivo India has introduced the ‘Vivo Xchange’ program - a new trade-in offer for its users, to exchange their old phones and upgrade to a new Vivo smartphone on Vivo’s in-house e-store website shop.vivo.com/in. The upgrade program is designed for both existing Vivo customers as well as for other smartphone users looking to buy a new Vivo smartphone. The company has partnered with leading online re-commerce brand Cashify.in, to ensure seamless trade-in process. As an introductory offer, Vivo is offering an additional INR 1000 bump-up exchange of their old Vivo smartphones from 16th – 19th January 2019.
Speaking on the collaboration, Jerome Chen, Senior VP, Vivo India, said “Being a customer centric brand, Vivo has always aimed to offer great value to its fans. Under this partnership, customers can now seamlessly exchange their old phones and upgrade to a brand new Vivo smartphone of their choice. We are pleased to partner with Cashify.in as the exclusive buy back partner for Vivo, in India”.
To initiate the process, the customer first has to visit Vivo e-store (https://shop.vivo.com/in) and follow these simple steps:
Go to Vivo e-store and choose the device that you want to buy
Click on the “check availability” to know whether the exchange offer is applicable for your City
Get the Exchange quote for your old smartphone, powered by Cashify.in and place the order after accepting the quote
The new Vivo smartphone will be delivered to your address, once the order is placed
Further, Cashify.in will schedule the pickup of your old device and they will give instant payment for it, as per the quote agreed earlier
Speaking on the collaboration, Jerome Chen, Senior VP, Vivo India, said “Being a customer centric brand, Vivo has always aimed to offer great value to its fans. Under this partnership, customers can now seamlessly exchange their old phones and upgrade to a brand new Vivo smartphone of their choice. We are pleased to partner with Cashify.in as the exclusive buy back partner for Vivo, in India”.
To initiate the process, the customer first has to visit Vivo e-store (https://shop.vivo.com/in) and follow these simple steps:
Go to Vivo e-store and choose the device that you want to buy
Click on the “check availability” to know whether the exchange offer is applicable for your City
Get the Exchange quote for your old smartphone, powered by Cashify.in and place the order after accepting the quote
The new Vivo smartphone will be delivered to your address, once the order is placed
Further, Cashify.in will schedule the pickup of your old device and they will give instant payment for it, as per the quote agreed earlier
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
-
Tuesday 08 January , 2019
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
-
Monday 07 January , 2019
In Conversation With Gareth Flood, Chief Marketing Officer, Shell
-
Friday 04 January , 2019
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review: When The Good Becomes Better
-
Thursday 03 January , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A9 Review: Are Four Cameras Better Than One?
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
Tuesday 08 January , 2019 Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
Monday 07 January , 2019 In Conversation With Gareth Flood, Chief Marketing Officer, Shell
Friday 04 January , 2019 Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review: When The Good Becomes Better
Thursday 03 January , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A9 Review: Are Four Cameras Better Than One?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here's What Happens When You Try To Download 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' Illegally Off The Internet
- Australian Open: Clinical Rafael Nadal Overwhelms Matthew Ebden
- Uri Box Office Collection Day 5: Vicky Kaushal-Yami Gautam Film Continues its Dream Run
- Rohit and Karthik Enjoy Day Off Watching Nadal Play at Australian Open
- MasterCard Adds Security Measure to Prevent Automatic Billing After a Free Trial Finishes
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results