Vivo India Partners With Cashify.in to Launch Exchange Program: Everything You Need to Know

As an introductory offer, Vivo is offering an additional INR 1000 bump-up exchange of their old Vivo smartphones from 16th – 19th January 2019.

News18.com

Updated:January 17, 2019, 10:26 AM IST
Vivo India has introduced the ‘Vivo Xchange’ program - a new trade-in offer for its users, to exchange their old phones and upgrade to a new Vivo smartphone on Vivo’s in-house e-store website shop.vivo.com/in. The upgrade program is designed for both existing Vivo customers as well as for other smartphone users looking to buy a new Vivo smartphone. The company has partnered with leading online re-commerce brand Cashify.in, to ensure seamless trade-in process. As an introductory offer, Vivo is offering an additional INR 1000 bump-up exchange of their old Vivo smartphones from 16th – 19th January 2019.

Speaking on the collaboration, Jerome Chen, Senior VP, Vivo India, said “Being a customer centric brand, Vivo has always aimed to offer great value to its fans. Under this partnership, customers can now seamlessly exchange their old phones and upgrade to a brand new Vivo smartphone of their choice. We are pleased to partner with Cashify.in as the exclusive buy back partner for Vivo, in India”.

To initiate the process, the customer first has to visit Vivo e-store (https://shop.vivo.com/in) and follow these simple steps:
Go to Vivo e-store and choose the device that you want to buy
Click on the “check availability” to know whether the exchange offer is applicable for your City
Get the Exchange quote for your old smartphone, powered by Cashify.in and place the order after accepting the quote
The new Vivo smartphone will be delivered to your address, once the order is placed
Further, Cashify.in will schedule the pickup of your old device and they will give instant payment for it, as per the quote agreed earlier
| Edited by: ---
