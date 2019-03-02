English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vivo iQOO Gaming Smartphone With Snapdragon 855 Processor, 12GB RAM Launched
Vivo's new sub-brand iQOO is focusing on gaming smartphones and the first handset under the range was announced in China.
Vivo's new sub-brand iQOO is focusing on gaming smartphones and the first handset under the range was announced in China.
The first handset under Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO has been announced in China. We’ve heard about it in the recent past, but now we have the real deal. The new smartphone is targeted at gamers and is also one of the most powerful phones from Vivo.
The Vivo iQOO features a Snapdragon 855 processor and will be offered with either 6GB, 8GB or a massive 12GB RAM option along with either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone also comes with 44W fast-charging, though the base variant with 6GB RAM will be missing on this feature. The company claims this helps the 4,000mAh battery charge 50 percent in 15 minutes and 85 percent in half hour and a full charge in 45 minutes.
There’s a 6.41-inch OLED display with a waterdrop notch at the top. It also houses a fingerprint scanner,
Like we said this is a gaming smartphone so it gets “super liquid cooling” which brings a vapor chamber on the inside. There are also features such as AI Turbo, Center Turbo, Net Turbo, Cooling Turbo, and Game Turbo, packed under one service called Multi-Turbo.
The smartphone also comes with a triple camera setup on the back with a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens and Sony IMX263 sensor, a main 12-megapixel camera with dual-pixel technology and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.
The vivo iQOO will be available in Electric Blue or Lava Orange colours starting at CNY2,998 (Rs 32,000 approx) for the 6GB + 128 GB version. The 8GB RAM + 128GB variant is priced at CNY3,298 (Rs 35,000 approx), the 8GB + 256GB variant at CNY3,598 (Rs 38,000 approx) and finally the 12GB + 256GB version will push the price to CNY4,298, (Rs 45,500 approx). There’s no information if the new sub-brand is going to head to India anything soon.
