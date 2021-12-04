Vivo Is Working On This New Smartphone Form Factor

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is reportedly working on a new phone with an extendable display similar to the OPPO X 2021 rollable phone that was teased by Oppo last year. A recently-found patent from Vivo was published on December 2 and contains images of the sliding concept, reports GizmoChina. According to the patent drawings, the phone will have an extendable screen that expands from the right to enlarge the display to fit in more content, thanks to the additional screen real estate.

According to the images of the concept, the smartphone will come with a triple camera module that appears on the left side of the phone when the screen is extended. The speaker grille can be seen on top, while the USB Type-C port is on the right. Vivo has also patented a smartphone with a detachable under-display selfie camera module.

This detachable camera module will slot into one of the top corners of the smartphone, allowing it to be seamless with the body without any visible bulge. The device will offer a full front screen experience with or without this module being attached to it, it added.

Under display, camera technology is already a reality and has been available in the commercial market for a while now. The patent is quite detailed with schematics revealing a release mechanism that allows users to detach the camera unit.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.