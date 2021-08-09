Vivo Laptop With 11th-Gen Intel CPUs In the Works: Report

Vivo is reportedly working on its first laptop that could come in two display sizes. As per a 91Mobiles report, the company is conducting a survey for a laptop, where the Chinese tech brand is asking users about features they’d like to see. The report adds that the Vivo laptop might carry 11the-generation Intel Core i3 and i5 CPUs. If the rumours are true, the company will hope to take on domestic rivals such as Xiaomi, which sells several laptops under its Mi and Redmi brands. Notably, Realme is also preparing to launch its first laptop, the Realme Book, likely on August 18. Huawei also sells laptops in China under its MateBook series.

It will be interesting to see what Vivo may call their laptops as Asus already sells notebooks under the VivoBook series. The company is yet to confirm this development, and details about the Vivo laptop mostly remain sparse. The timing of the new rumour isn’t entirely surprising as Vivo’s sister brand Realme (both owned by BBK Electronics) is preparing to launch its first laptop, the Realme Book. It is also possible both Realme Book and Vivo laptop could bear similarities to each other.

In terms of specifications, the Realme Book is said to carry 11th-generation Intel Core i3 and i5 CPUs, with multiple RAM and SSD configurations. The company had previously confirmed that the laptop would be eligible for Windows 11 update whenever Microsoft rolls out the stable version. The Realme Book is further tipped to carry a 14-inch Full-HD display and measure 307mm in length, 229mm in width and 16mm in thickness. The exact weight of the Realme Book is unclear, but it is expected to be under 1.5 kg. Overall, the Realme Book, as per the old leak, appears to be a no-frills laptop with a simple design and decent hardware to ensure daily productivity and entertainments task, with a price tag of around Rs 40,000.

Meanwhile, Vivo is reportedly gearing up to launch its new Vivo X70 series and a smartphone in India next month. The company already sells a smartwatch called Vivo Watch and TWS earbuds in China.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here