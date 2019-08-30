Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Vivo NEX 3 Flaunts 'Waterfall Display', Could Feature 120W Flash Charge and 64-Megapixel Camera

The Vivo NEX 3 could be yet another high-end device from the company with a unique design and form factor.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 30, 2019, 7:28 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Vivo NEX 3 Flaunts 'Waterfall Display', Could Feature 120W Flash Charge and 64-Megapixel Camera
The Vivo NEX 3 could be yet another high-end device from the company with a unique design and form factor.
Loading...

Vivo NEX 3 is expected to launch sometime in September this year and as we inch closer to its unveiling, the Chinese company's teaser campaign is building up the hype. As per a leak, the Vivo NEX 3 is expected to sport a 'waterfall display' design and the company will also release a 5G variant of the phone. Further, there is a leak that gives a hint around the charging standard on the Vivo NEX 3 and its camera resolution. The display of Vivo NEX 3 is so curved that if the phone is seen from the side, one can actually see much more "screen" than in any other device.

There are also no buttons on the NEX 3, instead, it has a specific ridged area on the right which needs to be pressed for the power key. The volume keys are above and below the power key. If the latest leaks are to be believed then the back of NEX 3 will feature a glass finish and house a new camera system in a circular island, with the LED flash sitting right below that. Another leak suggests that the upcoming NEX 3 smartphone could be the company's first phone to support its 120W Super FlashCharge technology and a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor.

Vivo first announced its 120W Super FlashCharge technology ahead of MWC Shanghai earlier this year. Vivo claims that with its 120W based charging, a 4,000mAh battery can be charged in just 13 minutes. Besides this, Vivo NEX 3 may be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC processor. According to the Weibo post, Vivo NEX 3 will also feature a 99.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. However, the post also goes on to mention support for 44W charging.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram