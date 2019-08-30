Vivo NEX 3 Flaunts 'Waterfall Display', Could Feature 120W Flash Charge and 64-Megapixel Camera

Vivo NEX 3 is expected to launch sometime in September this year and as we inch closer to its unveiling, the Chinese company's teaser campaign is building up the hype. As per a leak, the Vivo NEX 3 is expected to sport a 'waterfall display' design and the company will also release a 5G variant of the phone. Further, there is a leak that gives a hint around the charging standard on the Vivo NEX 3 and its camera resolution. The display of Vivo NEX 3 is so curved that if the phone is seen from the side, one can actually see much more "screen" than in any other device.

There are also no buttons on the NEX 3, instead, it has a specific ridged area on the right which needs to be pressed for the power key. The volume keys are above and below the power key. If the latest leaks are to be believed then the back of NEX 3 will feature a glass finish and house a new camera system in a circular island, with the LED flash sitting right below that. Another leak suggests that the upcoming NEX 3 smartphone could be the company's first phone to support its 120W Super FlashCharge technology and a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor.

Vivo first announced its 120W Super FlashCharge technology ahead of MWC Shanghai earlier this year. Vivo claims that with its 120W based charging, a 4,000mAh battery can be charged in just 13 minutes. Besides this, Vivo NEX 3 may be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC processor. According to the Weibo post, Vivo NEX 3 will also feature a 99.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. However, the post also goes on to mention support for 44W charging.

