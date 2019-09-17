Take the pledge to vote

Vivo Nex 3 With Snapdragon 855+, Notch-Less Super AMOLED Waterfall Display Goes Official

The Vivo Nex 3 and its 5G variant will feature Waterfall FullView Display, pressure-sensitive keys on the side, 6.89-inch Super AMOLED panel display and 64-megapixel rear main camera.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 17, 2019, 4:05 PM IST
Chinese tech company Vivo has unveiled the most awaited Vivo Nex 3 and Vivo Nex 3 5G smartphones on September 16. The smartphones will be available in China from September 21. However, in the coming months, the phones will also be made available in Asia Pacific, Southeast Asia and other markets in the coming months. The excitement around the release of the Vivo Nex 3 and its 5G variant is credited to the Waterfall FullView Display, pressure-sensitive keys on the side, 6.89-inch Super AMOLED panel display and 64-megapixel rear main camera. In addition to these, these phones also offer FullHD+ resolution of 1080 × 2256 pixel, in-screen fingerprint sensor, Snapdragon 855+ SoC, and a 4,500mAh battery with 44W ultra-fast charging. Here are other necessary information about Vivo Nex 3 price and specifications, and Vivo Nex 3 5G price and specifications in India:

Vivo Nex 3: Price and Specifications

The new Vivo Nex 3 is priced at CNY 4,998 (~Rs. 50,600) and comes in an 8GB + 128GB model. The phones run on Android Pie-based on Funtouch OS 9.1. The phone supports dual-SIM, and have a 6.89-inch full-HD+ (1080x2256 pixels) AMOLED notch-less Waterfall display with HDR10, and 99.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone uses 2.96GHz Snapdragon 855 Plus octa-core processor with Adreno 640 GPU. It has 12GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage option. The phone comes with triple rear camera setup, with a 64-megapixel main Samsung GW1 sensor with f/1.7 aperture. It is accompanied by a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle 120-degree sensor and a 13-megapixel telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom and 10x digital zoom as well. On the front, the phone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture in a pop-up mechanism. It supports front screen fill light for better night photography. The phone also has a 4,500mAh battery with 44W ultra-fast charging.

The Vivo Nex 3 5G is available in two variants. While the 8GB + 256GB model is priced at CNY 5,698 (~Rs 57,700), the 12GB + 256GB model comes at CNY 6,198 (~Rs. 62,700). The specifications of Vivo Nex 3 5G are similar to Vivo Nex 3. Both the Vivo Nex 3 and Vivo Nex 3 5G support in-display fingerprint sensors.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
