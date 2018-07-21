English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Vivo Nex Goes on Sale First Time in India Today: Price, Launch Offers, Specifications And More
The device will be available for purchase through Amazon India and the official Vivo online store with a price tag of Rs. 44,990.
Vivo Nex First Goes on Sale First Time in India Today: Price, Launch Offers, Specifications And More (Image: News18.com)
Vivo Nex is all set to go on sale for the first time today. The device will be available for purchase through Amazon India and the official Vivo online store with a price tag of Rs. 44,990. It will also be available at Vivo retail stores across the country. There are a bunch of offers bundled with the phone. Vivo Nex buyers using an HDFC credit card or HDFC EMI options for the purchase of the smartphone can avail a Rs 4000 cashback on the sale. The cash back can be availed post the transaction has taken place. Vivo is offering a one-time free screen replacement in case of an external damage to all those who purchase the Vivo NEX between July 19 and July 31 and activate the handset before August 15.
Vivo has also put up a buyback offer on the Vivo NEX wherein the company is promising a 50 percent value of the MOP upon returning the device in between 9-11 months. Jio has announced a special offer for the buyers of the Vivo NEX wherein the company will be offering Cashback, Partner Coupons as well as JioSecurity Platinum to the eligible customers. In addition, customers will also get Jio Prime Security Subscription complimentary for 12 months with the Jio offer, amounting to a Rs 950 save.
Vivo NEX Specifications
Being a flagship device, the Vivo NEX comes with top-of-the-line firepower and sports a 6.59-inch Super AMOLED display that offers a Full HD+ (2316x1080) resolution. It is powered by a 2.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and carries an 8GB RAM coupled to 128GB of internal storage. The device runs the latest Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with FunTouch 4.0 on top. It is backed by a 4000 mAh battery.
In terms of optics, the Vivo NEX sports a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel and a 5-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 and f/2.4 apertures respectively. At the front, the smartphone comes with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter that is housed in a pop-up mechanism and hence is not seen on the device until called for through the camera app. As a result, the device also skips on face unlock and instead uses Vivo's proprietary in-display fingerprint sensor for security.
Connectivity options on the device include dual (nano) SIM, Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C ad OTG support. The smartphone measures 162x77x7.98mm and weighs 199 grams.
Also Watch
Vivo has also put up a buyback offer on the Vivo NEX wherein the company is promising a 50 percent value of the MOP upon returning the device in between 9-11 months. Jio has announced a special offer for the buyers of the Vivo NEX wherein the company will be offering Cashback, Partner Coupons as well as JioSecurity Platinum to the eligible customers. In addition, customers will also get Jio Prime Security Subscription complimentary for 12 months with the Jio offer, amounting to a Rs 950 save.
Vivo NEX Specifications
Being a flagship device, the Vivo NEX comes with top-of-the-line firepower and sports a 6.59-inch Super AMOLED display that offers a Full HD+ (2316x1080) resolution. It is powered by a 2.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and carries an 8GB RAM coupled to 128GB of internal storage. The device runs the latest Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with FunTouch 4.0 on top. It is backed by a 4000 mAh battery.
In terms of optics, the Vivo NEX sports a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel and a 5-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 and f/2.4 apertures respectively. At the front, the smartphone comes with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter that is housed in a pop-up mechanism and hence is not seen on the device until called for through the camera app. As a result, the device also skips on face unlock and instead uses Vivo's proprietary in-display fingerprint sensor for security.
Connectivity options on the device include dual (nano) SIM, Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C ad OTG support. The smartphone measures 162x77x7.98mm and weighs 199 grams.
Also Watch
-
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Thursday 19 July , 2018 EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 13 July , 2018 Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- How to Drive Your Car On a Track Day - Easy Tips and Tricks
- Borussia Dortmund Ease Past Man City in Champions Cup Opener
- Reliance Jio Monsoon Hungama Offer: Understanding The Costs And The Benefits
- After Wimbledon Triumph, Novak Djokovic Writes Emotional Letter to Fans
- OnePlus 6 Back to School Offer: Discounts, No-Cost EMIs And Accessories
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...