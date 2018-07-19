English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Vivo NEX India Launch: Elevating Front Camera, Priced at Rs 44,990 And Available from July 21
The new Vivo flagship has some interesting features and specifications. Know all about them here.
Vivo Nex with an 8MP pop-up selfie camera has been launched in India. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/ News18.com)
Vivo NEX has been announced as the new Vivo flagship smartphone in the country at an event in Delhi today. As a highlight, the new Vivo smartphone comes with a pop-up front camera which works somewhat similar to the recently launched OPPO flagship, the OPPO Find X. The Vivo NEX has been launched at a price of Rs 44,900 and will start shipping from July 21. Pre-bookings for the smartphone have already begun on the Vivo e-store and the company has also put up several launch offers for the device.
Vivo NEX Specifications
Being a flagship device, the Vivo NEX comes with top-of-the-line firepower and sports a 6.59-inch Super AMOLED display that offers a Full HD+ (2316x1080) resolution. It is powered by a 2.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and carries an 8GB RAM coupled to 128GB of internal storage. The device runs the latest Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with FunTouch 4.0 on top. It is backed by a 4000 mAh battery.
In terms of optics, the Vivo NEX sports a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel and a 5-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 and f/2.4 apertures respectively. At the front, the smartphone comes with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter that is housed in a pop-up mechanism and hence is not seen on the device until called for through the camera app. As a result, the device also skips on face unlock and instead uses Vivo's proprietary in-display fingerprint sensor for security.
Connectivity options on the device include dual (nano) SIM, Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C ad OTG support. The smartphone measures 162x77x7.98mm and weighs 199 grams.
Vivo NEX Availability
Vivo NEX will be available starting July 21 at a price of Rs 44,990. The smartphone also comes with several launch offers about which you can read here.
Also Watch
Vivo NEX Specifications
Being a flagship device, the Vivo NEX comes with top-of-the-line firepower and sports a 6.59-inch Super AMOLED display that offers a Full HD+ (2316x1080) resolution. It is powered by a 2.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and carries an 8GB RAM coupled to 128GB of internal storage. The device runs the latest Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with FunTouch 4.0 on top. It is backed by a 4000 mAh battery.
In terms of optics, the Vivo NEX sports a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel and a 5-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 and f/2.4 apertures respectively. At the front, the smartphone comes with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter that is housed in a pop-up mechanism and hence is not seen on the device until called for through the camera app. As a result, the device also skips on face unlock and instead uses Vivo's proprietary in-display fingerprint sensor for security.
Connectivity options on the device include dual (nano) SIM, Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C ad OTG support. The smartphone measures 162x77x7.98mm and weighs 199 grams.
Vivo NEX Availability
Vivo NEX will be available starting July 21 at a price of Rs 44,990. The smartphone also comes with several launch offers about which you can read here.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
MS Dhoni Turns 37
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 13 July , 2018 Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
Friday 06 July , 2018 MS Dhoni Turns 37
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 2018 Honda Jazz Launched in India for Rs 7.35 Lakh, Available in 7 Variants
- Actress Sophie Choudry Buys Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV Worth Rs 54 Lakh
- Priyanka Chopra's Return Gift For Her Employees On Her Birthday Proves She is the Best Boss
- Suhana Khan's Recent Picture With Gauri Faces Instagram's Fury for Inappropriate Dressing
- Man Walks 32 Km to Work, Impressed CEO Gifts Him His Own Car