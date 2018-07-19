English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Vivo NEX India Launch: Elevating Front Camera, Priced at Rs 44,990 And Available from July 21

The new Vivo flagship has some interesting features and specifications. Know all about them here.

News18.com

Updated:July 19, 2018, 2:12 PM IST
Vivo Nex with an 8MP pop-up selfie camera has been launched in India. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/ News18.com)
Vivo NEX has been announced as the new Vivo flagship smartphone in the country at an event in Delhi today. As a highlight, the new Vivo smartphone comes with a pop-up front camera which works somewhat similar to the recently launched OPPO flagship, the OPPO Find X. The Vivo NEX has been launched at a price of Rs 44,900 and will start shipping from July 21. Pre-bookings for the smartphone have already begun on the Vivo e-store and the company has also put up several launch offers for the device.

Vivo NEX Specifications

Being a flagship device, the Vivo NEX comes with top-of-the-line firepower and sports a 6.59-inch Super AMOLED display that offers a Full HD+ (2316x1080) resolution. It is powered by a 2.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and carries an 8GB RAM coupled to 128GB of internal storage. The device runs the latest Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with FunTouch 4.0 on top. It is backed by a 4000 mAh battery.

In terms of optics, the Vivo NEX sports a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel and a 5-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 and f/2.4 apertures respectively. At the front, the smartphone comes with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter that is housed in a pop-up mechanism and hence is not seen on the device until called for through the camera app. As a result, the device also skips on face unlock and instead uses Vivo's proprietary in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

Connectivity options on the device include dual (nano) SIM, Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C ad OTG support. The smartphone measures 162x77x7.98mm and weighs 199 grams.

Vivo NEX Availability

Vivo NEX will be available starting July 21 at a price of Rs 44,990. The smartphone also comes with several launch offers about which you can read here.

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
